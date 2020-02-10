﻿
10 super stylish couples on the Oscars red carpet

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost at the oscars
Plenty of Hollywood couples attended the 2020 Oscars, including Scarlett Johansson and her beau Colin Jost, as well as college sweethearts Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker, and many many more. 

 

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

This pair just oozed Hollywood glamour at the 2020 Oscars. Scarlett wore custom Oscar de la Renta for the occasion.

 

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker at the Oscars 2020
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker 

These college sweethearts looked incredible at the 2020 Oscars. The pair tend to keep their private life private, and Joanne tends to keep away from the limelight but we've loved seeing her on the red carpet supporting her husband during award season.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton at the oscars 2020
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton

Words can't describe how much we love this A-list couple. The pair dressed impeccably for the 2020 Oscars.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied at the oscars 2020
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

The Hollywood star and her French choreographer husband always make the best-dressed couple lists.

America Ferrera and Piers Williams at the Oscars 2020
America Ferrera and Piers Williams

Pregnant Hollywood star America Ferrera and her husband Piers Williams made quite the statement at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

spike-lee-wife
Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee 

The famous director paid tribute to his friend Kobe Bryant with his purple suit for the 2020 Oscars. On the front and back his jacket had Kobe's jersey number on it. 

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Oscars 2020
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Married couple Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both brought their A-game for the 2020 Oscars.

james corden and wife Julia at the Oscars 2020
James Corden and Julia Carey 

This was James's first-ever Oscars outing - and boy did he and his wife Julia make it one to remember. 

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig at the oscars 2020
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig

"You're amazing and my inspiration in everything," that's what Noah said about his love, Greta Gerwig.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal at the oscars 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal 

Prior to presenting an award at the Oscars, Lin-Manuel looked sharply dressed as he posed on the red carpet with his wife Vanessa.

