The Global Awards 2020 outfits we can't stop looking at

The Global Awards is a huge event in London to celebrate the stars of music, news and entertainment. Now in its third year, the prestigious bash brought together all of our favourite radio entertainers and some of the best musicians we've loved listening to - Camila Cabello, Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa and more. It also brought some gorgeous outfits. From Michelle Keegan rocking her new collection for Very (coming soon!), to Amanda Holden's incredible jumpsuit and Vogue Williams opting for beige leather, the blue carpet was on top form. See all the outfits below…
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan
Wow! Check out Michelle Keegan's pink suit - a sneak peek of her new collection for Very.co.uk. We're loving the bright neon pop on the eyes as well. There was certainly no missing Michelle in the crowd.