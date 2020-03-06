﻿
The Global Awards 2020 outfits we can't stop looking at

The stars hit the blue carpet in style...

...
11 best suits to wear on International Women's Day to make you feel like an absolute boss
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan at the global awards
The Global Awards is a huge event in London to celebrate the stars of music, news and entertainment. Now in its third year, the prestigious bash brought together all of our favourite radio entertainers and some of the best musicians we've loved listening to - Camila Cabello, Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa and more. It also brought some gorgeous outfits. From Michelle Keegan rocking her new collection for Very (coming soon!), to Amanda Holden's incredible jumpsuit and Vogue Williams opting for beige leather, the blue carpet was on top form. See all the outfits below…

 

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

Wow! Check out Michelle Keegan's pink suit - a sneak peek of her new collection for Very.co.uk. We're loving the bright neon pop on the eyes as well. There was certainly no missing Michelle in the crowd. 

COMING SOON
amanda holden global awards 2020
Amanda Holden

Check out Amanda Holden's incredible jumpsuit for the Global Awards. Styled by her go-to stylist Karl Willett, the Heart Radio presenter rocked a Nadine Merabi jumpsuit. The 'Hailey' design costs £315. 

BUY AMANDA'S JUMPSUIT

camila cabello global awards 2020
Camila Cabello

Fans loved Camila Cabello's shirt and corset look and we're obsessed with her beauty look. 

charlotte hawkins global awards 2020
Charlotte Hawkins

Rebecca Rhoads was the designer of choice for Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins at the Global Awards. The cobalt blue jumpsuit really suited the Classic Radio star. 

BUY CHARLOTTE'S JUMPSUIT
ellie goulding global awards 2020
Ellie Goulding

Such a statement look for the singer. We love how Ellie likes to take risks with her award show looks. 

kate garraway global awards
Kate Garraway

Kate opted for a £75 V by Very dress for her hosting duties at the Global Awards. This shade suits her, don't you think? 

BUY KATE'S DRESS
dua lipa global awards 2020
Dua Lipa

Wow! That's what you call a thigh-split dress. Congrats to Dua on her big win for Best British Act. 

ella eyre global awards 2020
Ella Eyre

Looking white hot on the blue carpet at the Global Awards. 

emily atack global awards 2020
Emily Atack

Emily opted for a Very.co.uk one-shouldered black dress at the Global Awards. It'll be dropping online soon! 

COMING SOON!
binky felstead global awards
Binky Felstead

Binky wore InTheStyle for her strut on the blue carpet at the Global Awards.

ella henderson global awards 2020
Ella Henderson

Former X Factor star Ella Henderson went for a black suit for the Global Awards. She teamed her two-piece with a crop top, a pair of platform shoes and a bold red lip. 

laura whitmore global awards 2020
Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore looked stunning at the Global Awards in her Talulah dress. She added a waist belt and platform heels.

BUY LAURA'S DRESS
paige love island global awards 2020
Paige Turley

Love Island winner Paige turned up to the Global Awards (sans her boyfriend Finn) but she looked phenomenal in her tuxedo dress. 

jenni falconer global awards 2020
Jenni Falconer

Another lady in green lace! We think Jenni's dress might by a V for Very design, and what's more, it's on sale! Winning. 

BUY JENNI'S DRESS
kate ferdinand global awards 2020
Kate Ferdinand

Kate Ferdinand looked seriously cool in a navy suit from her collection for Very - it'll be dropping very soon. Kate teamed her suit with orange heels and a white clutch.

COMING SOON!
kelly brook global awards 2002
Kelly Brook

TV and radio presenter Kelly Brook opted for a House of CB dress. The 'Arianna' silk number is priced at £159. 

BUY KELLY'S DRESS
lilah parsons global awards 2020
Lilah Parsons

Lilah took to Instagram to tell her followers she felt very grown up in her beautiful Kate Halfpenny dress.

myleene klass global awards 2020
Myleene Klass

Rocking those sleeves, Myleene! Styled by Kate Barbour, the TV star looked fabulous in an Alex Perry dress which was discovered via The Ivory Closet. She accessorised with Soru Jewellery. 

nadine coyle global awards 2020
Nadine Coyle

OMG, how much are you loving Nadine's purple sequin dress by For Love & Lemons on Very. The glitzy dress costs £285.

BUY NADINE'S DRESS
roman kemp and girlfriend anne-sophie flury at the global-awards 2020
Roman Kemp and Anne-Sophie Flury

Aww! How gorgeous does Capital Radio star Roman Kemp look at the Global Awards. Joined by his girlfriend Anne-Sophie, these two sure made an impact on the blue carpet.

rosie ramsey global awards 2020
Chris and Rosie Ramsey

Hurrah! Chris and Rosie Ramsey won the 'Best Podcast' award at the 2020 Global Awards and we are so happy for them. 

vogue williams global awards 2020
Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams looked chic and stylish in a dress from In The Style paired with Kat Maconie heels.

BUY VOGUE'S DRESS
zoe hardman global awards 2020
Zoe Hardman

Monochrome magic for radio DJ Zoe Hardman. She opted for a Very dress as well. Looking good, Zoe. 

 

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

