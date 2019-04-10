﻿
When celebrity mums and daughters wear matching outfits! Adorable pictures of Victoria Beckham, Amanda Holden and more

Mother-daughter style never looked so good!

Sophie Hamilton
There is nothing cuter than mother-daughter matching outfits, are we right? Luckily for us, celebrity mums are professionals at this fun fashion past-time. They choose a pretty dress or sweet pyjama set, then buy the kiddie copy - and voila, instant 'aww' factor!

One such example is Kim Kardashian, who melted fans' hearts when she shared a picture of daughter North and her pals - including Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope - wearing mini versions of her Skims cosy collection. "The Cardi Crew in @skims cozy collection! Should we really make these for kids? Drop a comment below if we should do a mommy and me collection!" she wrote on the Instagram snap. 

Scroll down to see more of your favourite star mums and their mini-mes…

Victoria Beckham and Harper

Remember this sweet photo of Victoria with her daughter Harper? The close pair donned identical Vogue robes for a mum-daughter day. What we'd do for one of those robes…

Amanda Holden with Lexi and Hollie

Girls night in! How sweet are Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and her daughter Lexi and Hollie? The trio dressed in matching pink sleepwear featuring their own initials for a hotel stay early in 2019. Amanda's oldest daughter Lexi is her mum's double.

Demi Moore

How identical (and beautiful!) do Demi Moore and Rumer Willis look in their matching jumpsuits? Rumer joked in her Instagram caption: "That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad." 

Tennis champion Serena Williams is the another star mama to indulge in the stylish mini-me trend with her adorable daughter Alexis Olympia. Just look at their matching fifties-style skirts, white blouses and chic pink neck-ties. Love it!

Ferne McCann and Sunday

Ferne and her daughter Sunday were the picture of cuteness at the wedding of Billie Faiers in March 2019. The former TOWIE star dressed herself and her little girl in coordinating pink silk dresses with matching hair accessories.

Ferne wrote on her Instagram page about the special day: "Of course I wanted to twin with my darling girl. Thankyou @gracelanestudio for our bespoke pieces you are truly talented. & @ellisransonx for making it all come together & helping with the design."

Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Aw, we love these gorgeous floral dresses on global superstar Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy. The pair often dress in the same outfits, with Beyonce sharing the sweet snaps on her social media pages. Too cool.

Alesha Dixon and Azura

This snap of singer Alesha and her super-sweet daughter Azura is just the best. Alesha revealed how she had a smaller version of her beautiful floral gown made for her little girl. What a stunning pair - and matching top knots too!

Christine Lampard

Christine and her little girl Patricia both love to bundle up in Moncler puffer coats during the colder weather. How adorable?

Mariah Carey and Monroe

Can you imagine the awesome life little Monroe has with superstar mum Mariah? Here the pair are in their matching striped pink pyjamas for a girls' pamper night. We heart this.

