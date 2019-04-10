There is nothing cuter than mother-daughter matching outfits, are we right? Luckily for us, celebrity mums are professionals at this fun fashion past-time. They choose a pretty dress or sweet pyjama set, then buy the kiddie copy - and voila, instant 'aww' factor!
One such example is Kim Kardashian, who melted fans' hearts when she shared a picture of daughter North and her pals - including Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope - wearing mini versions of her Skims cosy collection. "The Cardi Crew in @skims cozy collection! Should we really make these for kids? Drop a comment below if we should do a mommy and me collection!" she wrote on the Instagram snap.
Scroll down to see more of your favourite star mums and their mini-mes…