1/19

Us brits love a bit of Marks & Spencer, and we're not alone! Plenty of our favourite stars love it too, and that means our favourite royal ladies as well. 

The Duchess of Sussex first caused an M&S frenzy when she stepped out wearing a black batwing jumper in January 2018 – prompting thousands to rush out to buy the chic sweater and cause a sell-out on the fashion retailer’s website.

But it was the Duchess of Cambridge who sent royal fans on a shopping spree at the British brand in March 2020, stepping out in her pretty pink Marks & Spencer trouser suit. Kate chose the elegant outfit to visit the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon amid the coronavirus crisis. 

BUY KATE'S SUIT

Kate and Meghan aren't the only famous ladies who love M&S, however - UK stars Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and Vogue Williams are also fans of the high street staple, often prompting big sell-outs, too. Read on to find out which other famous faces count the humble Marks & Spencer as a favourite style haunt…

5-kate-trainers-marks-spencer
2/19

Kate also sparked an ultra sell-out with her green striped trainers, worn to a visit to SportsAid at the London Stadium in Stratford. Excitingly, the brand quickly re-stocked them - they're currently available online for just £29.50.

BUY KATE'S TRAINERS
3-alex-jones-marks-spencer
3/19

Alex Jones

Alex really loves her Marks & Spencer wide-leg jeans, having worn them three times on The One Show. Even better, they cost just £25 and can be styled in so many different ways! They also come in khaki, pastel pink and navy blue. 

BUY ALEX'S JEANS
6-holly-marks-spencer
4/19

Holly Willoughby

She's one of the brand's most famous fans - and has her very own collection after all! This gorgeous off-duty outfit is head-to-toe M&S - her pretty mini dress costs just £29.50.

BUY HOLLY'S DRESS
7-christine-lampard-marks
5/19

Christine Lampard

Christine totally wowed us in this gorgeous red roll-neck jumper when she stood in to present the Lorraine show in February 2020. Sadly, her knit instantly sold out, but it's still available in a number of other colours from an incredible £5.19 in the sale…

BUY IT HERE
8-lorraine-kelly-marks
6/19

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine is a big fan of Marks & Spencer dresses, particularly the chic shirt styles. This gorgeous teal frock is made in luxurious 100 per cent silk - doesn't she look beautiful in it? 

BUY LORRAINE'S DRESS
9-amanda-holden-marks-spencer
7/19

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden often chooses Marks & Spencer for her days in the office at Heart Radio - we loved her gorgeous £39.50 mandarin blouse from the brand. Isn't that bright shade perfect for Spring? The star teamed it with Topshop jeans and luxe Gucci accessories.

BUY AMANDA'S SHIRT

4-ashley-roberts-marks-spencer
8/19

Ashley Roberts

Amanda's co-star Ashley Roberts also loves to shop at Marks & Sparks! Her bargain utility skirt costs just £12.49 in the sale. 

BUY ASHLEY'S SKIRT
rochelle-humes-marks-spencer
9/19

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle has been known to rock the brand on This Morning, just like Ruth Langsford and Holly. We love her designer lookalike mules, which sell for £39.50 from the retailer. 

BUY ROCHELLE'S HEELS
10/19

The Duchess of Sussex

Remember Meghan's M&S jumper? We'd love to see her wearing this again! The (then) royal-to-be teamed the simple piece with a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers and an effortless swept-back bun – winning plenty of praise from the British public, who quickly fell in love with her down-to-earth style.

3-ruth-marks-spencer
11/19

Ruth Langsford

Ruth is arguably an even bigger fan of M&S than any of her fellow stars – she has chosen to wear the British brand countless times, including at This Morning Live 2019. Fans loved this blue bodycon dress, which cost just £39.50 from the British retailer.

2-vogue-marks-spencer
12/19

Vogue Williams

Style queen Vogue is a bit of an unlikely fan of Marks & Sparks, but often raves about her favourite staples from the store on her Instagram page. Her 'Asymmetric Relaxed Midi Dress' by Autograph is worth £79, and sold out in almost every size after she wore it.

13/19

Holly Willoughby

In 2018, Holly wowed fans in this M&S look for her This Morning presenting duties. She wore the £39.50 'Side Snap Boxy Pencil Midi Skirt' in bottle green, the perfect winter staple.

14/19

Amanda Holden

Amanda totally wowed fans when she wore this beautiful red lace dress while filling in for Holly on This Morning back in 2017. Teaming the look with bold red sandals to step into Holly’s shoes, she certainly looked the part, as fans rushed to bag the midi-frock for themselves.

6-kate-dress
15/19

Kate Garraway

Good Morning Britain star Kate is also a big fan of M&S – viewers loved her pretty blue ruffle dress from the Per Una collection.

7-jane-moore-loose-women-outfit
16/19

Jane Moore

Loose Women's Jane Moore is loved by fans for her chic high street style. She teamed a simple white Marks & Spencer shirt with this Zara skirt in April 2019, making it look ultra-expensive.

17/19

Alexa Chung

Fashion icon Alexa Chung has long had a relationship with our favourite British retailer - as she teamed up with them to launch her Archive collection, which brought back classic pieces from the brand’s history. The Frances trench coat, which she is seen wearing here, was a particular favourite of hers.

18/19

Olivia Palermo

Stateside style star Olivia Palermo caused quite a stir when she appeared at New York Fashion Week wearing a camel suede skirt from the unassuming British brand – nailing the look alongside a floor-length khaki coat and burgundy roll-neck sweater. Fellow fashionista Alexa was also spotted in the pencil skirt, prompting a UK-wide sell-out.

19/19

Victoria Derbyshire

BBC broadcaster Victoria wasn’t the only one to fall in love with Marks & Spencer’s iconic Constellation Dress – the beautiful blue star-print midi, which retailed for just £45, was one of the brand’s biggest hits of 2017. When the presenter debuted her outfit on Instagram, she was flooded with compliments for the dress, which now sells on eBay for nearly £150.

