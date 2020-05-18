﻿
24 Photos | Fashion

Take a look back at all the stylish guests that attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Their guest list was glittering with Hollywood royalty!

oprah-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
We can't believe it's already been two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's gorgeous wedding day. Back in May 2018, fans were eager to see the couple say 'I do', and while we waited in anticipation, we couldn't help admire the impressive guest list that saw celebrities arrive one by one at St George's Chapel. With Meghan's former life as an actress, and her husband's connections all over the world, it was certainly a star-studded affair.

Along with the royal family, the happy couple's guest list included the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba and Serena Williams – and of course, they all arrived in red carpet-worthy outfits. Click through the gallery to take a look back at some of the best-dressed guests of the day. Who stole the show this time two years ago? We'll let you decide – but of course, no one was going to compare to Meghan and her show-stopping Givenchy gown…

 

American TV legend Oprah Winfrey arrived looking gorgeous as ever in a dusty pink dress with matching accessories.

MORE: 7 moments that almost stole Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's thunder on their big day

george-amal
Photo: © Getty Images
Glamorous Amal Clooney was the picture of perfect tailoring in a gorgeous yellow Stella McCartney dress, leaving her signature long, thick hair down in loose waves. Husband George Clooney was her perfect match in a suave grey suit. 

MORE: Meghan Markle's royal wedding cake maker shares behind-the-scenes peek at preparations

idris-elba-wedding-royal
Photo: © Getty Images
Idris Elba arrived early with his wife Sabrina Dhowre. The stunning couple walked hand-in-hand, with Sabrina looking extra glam in Gucci.

Keep clicking for more photos...!

victoria and david beckham royal wedding
Unsurprisingly, Victoria Beckham chose to wear her own brand for her second royal wedding – at William and Kate's 2011 nuptials, she did the same in a loose navy dress from her own line (pregnant with little Harper at the time). Choosing the dark blue hue again for Harry and Meghan's big day, she accessorised with a pair of bright orange heels. Of course, David looked suitably handsome, too, choosing a perfectly-tailored three-piece-suit. 

Autumn Phillips arrived with her then husband Peter Phillips, from whom she split a year later, in a bold teal midi dress, with a matching hat. 

Carey Mulligan arrived with rock-singer husband Marcus Mumford. She looks stunning in a pretty floral number!

Suits actress Gina Torres looked gorgeous in a Costarellos dress, with nude accessories.

mike-zara-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall, who was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with her and husband Mike's second child, Lena, looked the picture of happiness as they arrived for the service. Zara looked particularly radiant in her teal coat.

James Blunt arrived with his wife, Sofia Wellesley, who looked gorgeous in a full-length Red Valentino floral frock.

James Corden, who has been friends with Prince Harry for years, arrived at the wedding in a smart suit and tie. The presenter was joined by wife Julia Carey, who wore a pale pink midi dress.

Carole Middleton looked effortlessly chic in a duck-egg-blue Catherine Walker dress coat, with matching accessories.

The Countess of Wessex arrived wearing an outfit designed by Suzannah, with a duchess satin skirt and embroidered grey top.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, looked picture-perfect in a pale green outfit with white embroidery - teamed with a pretty box clutch.

Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter in Suits, made his way to the chapel with his wife, Jacinda Barrett.

Lady Kitty Spencer looked gorgeous in a beautiful green floral dress. She accessorised the colourful print with orange heels.

Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, and Meghan's former on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams, arrived looking amazing! Patrick, who teased fans with his appearance on social media at the time, wore a classic three-piece-suit, while Troian wore a nude sleeved midi dress.

priyanka-chopra-abigail-spencer
Meghan's close friend, actress Priyanka Chopra, looked incredible in a soft lilac Vivienne Westwood dress and jacket, alongside Abigail Spencer, another Suits star - who wore a gorgeous Alessandra Rich dress.

Tennis ace Serena Williams looked gorgeous in a pale pink - accessorising with a pretty fascinator and matching heels. 

sarah-ferguson-royal-wedding
Sarah Ferguson made her entrance in a gorgeous navy skirt-suit outfit.

Princess Eugenie opted for a Gainsbourg frock with a sixties feel, teamed with Valentino heels.

Tom Hardy arrived with wife Charlotte Riley, who also wore a floral dress - floral was definitely a popular trend!

Her Majesty looked radiant as ever in a lime coat, with accents of bright purple. Her hat was made by Angela Kelly, adorned across the crown with handmade lace crystals and pearls - which were made by Lucy Price.

Sarah Rafferty stunned in a navy midi dress with statement sleeves and a matching hat.

sophie wessex
Another snap of the Countess of Wessex's pretty dress and matching hat.

