11 celebrities loving loungewear in lockdown: From Michelle Keegan to Stacey Solomon & Vogue Williams

These stylish ladies are redefining lockdown fashion with their luxe loungewear sets from the likes of In The Style, Missguided and more. Stacey Solomon and Rosie Fortescue are loving the rainbow trend right now, meanwhile, Michelle Keegan, Vogue Williams, and Frankie Bridge are donning pastel-tone tracksuits to work from home. Want to find out where you can get your hands on their dreamy loungewear sets? We've got you covered. From tie-dye vibes to cropped hoodies and high-waisted trackies, shop this season's go-to trend.

SHOP: The best loungewear sets to wear while on lock down at home

Michelle Keegan 

Get your hands on Michelle Keegan's ivory pocket front hoodie for just £25, but you better act quick - this loungewear staple is selling fast!

Vogue Williams 

Nailing maternity chic, Vogue Williams kept things casual in a neon green co-ord from les girls les boys, a brand loved by the style set on Instagram. The 'paradise green' hoodie and matching joggers can be bought separately and both come in four other shades - pink, lilac, ivory and blue.

Stacey Solomon 

Stacey Solomon has been giving us major fashion inspiration with her laid-back outfits, and we're obsessed with her rainbow striped hoodie and matching joggers - which are still available on the Olivia Rubin website.

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge gave off major retro vibes in a cropped fleece hoodie from New Balance. Coordinating with matching tracksuit bottoms and box-fresh trainers from Puma, the mum-of-two's loungewear set also functions as activewear. 

Rosie Fortescue 

We're obsessed with the tie-dye trend at the moment, and so is Made In Chelsea's Rosie Fortescue. Posting a photo of her go-to outfit on Instagram, she wrote: "If you need me I'll be wearing this @museandmoda tracksuit for the foreseeable future."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock 

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock sent Instagram wild when she posted a photo of herself wearing a pair of high-waisted tracksuit bottoms from Missguided. Showing off her enviable curves, the singer coordinated her loungewear with a white bikini top from her luxury swimwear brand IN'A'SEASHELL.

Lorna Luxe 

Lorna Luxe's In The Style collection is perfect for the coming months. The Influencer regularly wears her favourite white cropped hoodie with a pair of matching runner shorts to work from home. 

Chloe Lewis  

Chloe Lewis's complete loungeset is in the Boohoo sale, and it costs just £24.50 - winning.

Nicky Hilton 

Looking pretty in pink, Nicky Hilton's botanical dye hoodie is made using non-toxic natural dyes from food waste, plants, fruits and vegetables.

This Is Mothership

This Is Mothership's Gemma Rose Breger is obsessed with her latest loungewear set from Free People UK. Posting a photo on Instagram she wrote: "A jersey wide leg jumpsuit WITH POCKETS AND A MATCHING SHIRT. WOAH. The epitome of lockdown loungewear." 

Erica Davies

Making a statement in head-to-toe tiger print, Erica Davies' les girls les boys loungewear set is so stylish.

