These stylish ladies are redefining lockdown fashion with their luxe loungewear sets from the likes of In The Style, Missguided and more. Stacey Solomon and Rosie Fortescue are loving the rainbow trend right now, meanwhile, Michelle Keegan, Vogue Williams, and Frankie Bridge are donning pastel-tone tracksuits to work from home. Want to find out where you can get your hands on their dreamy loungewear sets? We've got you covered. From tie-dye vibes to cropped hoodies and high-waisted trackies, shop this season's go-to trend.
SHOP: The best loungewear sets to wear while on lock down at home
Michelle Keegan
Get your hands on Michelle Keegan's ivory pocket front hoodie for just £25, but you better act quick - this loungewear staple is selling fast!