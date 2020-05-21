﻿
Chelsea Flower Show's best celebrity outfits: From Kate Garraway to Holly Willougby

Megan Bull
Photo: © Getty Images
In lieu of the Virtual RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2020, we're taking a look at the event's best-dressed celebrities over the years. Holly Willoughby, Andrea McLean and Lorraine Kelly have often wowed in their favourite floral frocks, while the likes of Laura Whitmore and Anthea Turner have certainly turned heads in colourful co-ords and plunging jumpsuits. Here's our round-up of the Chelsea Flower Show's best celebrity outfits of all time...

Holly Willoughby 

Holly Willoughby looked picture perfect in this red tea dress from L.K.Bennett. Attending the 2018 show alongside her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield, the pair were on hand to unveil a rose named in the show's honour.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate Garraway

Back in 2019, Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway certainly brought a pop of colour to the Chelsea Flower Show when she stepped out in a vibrant pink and navy maxi dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
Laura Whitmore

Pretty in pink, Laura Whitmore wore a blush-coloured suit to the Wedgwood 260th Anniversary Party during the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019. Amping up her look with nude sunglasses, a pastel-pink handbag and box-fresh white trainers, the TV presenter certainly gave a masterclass in accessorising.

Photo: © Getty Images
Charlotte Hawkins 

In 2019, Charlotte Hawkins stole the show in this vibrant multi-coloured dress which she coordinated with metallic wedges.

Photo: © Getty Images
Andrea McLean

Loose Women's Andrea McLean looked absolutely gorgeous in this floral frock from Sosandar for the 2018 show. Styling her brunette hair in a bouncy blow-dry, she opted for a natural and dewy makeup look and accessorised with silver jewellery and black strappy stilettos.

Photo: © Getty Images
Anita Rani

Countryfile presenter Anita Rani wowed in a multi-coloured maxi dress. Making a statement in her vibrant ensemble, the TV star rocked a smokey shadow, winged eyeliner and a bold red lip.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly is one busy lady and last year she headed straight from the Lorraine set over to the Chelsea gardens, wearing the same Phase Eight Dress she'd worn earlier that morning to present her show. We love this vibrant blue midi - doesn't she look lovely!

Photo: © Getty Images
Rachel Riley

Dressed to impress, Rachel Riley made an appearance at the event in 2017, wearing a floral summer dress and gold metallic heels. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Rosamund Pike 

Looking effortlessly elegant, actress Rosamund Pike attended the Chelsea Flower Show press day in 2016 - and we're still obsessed with her blue summer dress. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Anthea Turner

Opting for an edgier ensemble, Anthea Turner rocked a plunging white jumpsuit in 2019. 

