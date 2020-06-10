﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

9 times Pippa Middleton gave us summer style inspiration

We're obsessed with Pippa's style!

9 times Pippa Middleton gave us summer style inspiration
You're reading

9 times Pippa Middleton gave us summer style inspiration

1/9
Next

18 fashion and beauty brands donating to Black Lives Matter
Megan Bull
pippa-mesh-dress-1
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

After making headlines in an Alexander McQueen bridesmaids dress at the wedding of her sister Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2011, Pippa Middleton has fast become a fashion icon. From floral frocks to chic shirt dresses and statement sunglasses, Pippa often wows in her summer attire from the likes of L.K.Bennett, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, and more. In need of some seasonal style inspiration? We've rounded up nine of Pippa's best summer looks.

RELATED: Royal ladies love summer espadrilles! See how Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more style them

 

Back in 2016, Pippa headed to The Frost Family Final Summer Party wearing a floral mesh dress from L.K.Bennett - one of her sister Kate's favourite brands. 

pippa-pink-2
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

Pippa is a huge fan of tennis, just like her royal sibling Kate – and we look forward to her Wimbledon outfits every year! She often attends alongside her husband James Matthews or brother James Middleton and has even been spotted in the stands with Duchess Kate in the past. Pictured in 2019, Pippa looked gorgeous in a pink floral frock from Norwegian label byTiMo which she coordinated with white lace-up sandals and statement sunglasses. 

pippa-summer-ball-3
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Effortlessly elegant, Pippa certainly turned heads when she arrived at the Berkeley Square End Of Summer Ball in 2008 wearing this halterneck maxi dress. She accessorised with silver dangly earrings, matching silver stilettos and a white clutch bag - stunning. 

pippa-blue-wedding-4
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Beautiful in blue, Pippa attended the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston last year in a £695 Kate Spade dress and matching cornflower blue headband.

pippa-lace-dress-5
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Another of Pippa's iconic Wimbledon outfits, back in 2018 the expectant mum made headlines as she dressed her baby bump in a white lace summer dress from designer, Anna Mason. Her pastel blue wedge espadrilles were from Penelope Chilvers, and she also took a panama hat by royal milliner Jess Collett along with her.

QUIZ: Which celebrity is your summer fashion muse?

pippa-mint-6
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Smiling from ear-to-ear as she entered St George's Chapel ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, Pippa looked as radiant as ever in a £495 silk dress by British designer, The Fold. Nailing her summer wedding look in a mint green midi adorned in a pink blossom print, Pippa amped up her ensemble with shoes and a clutch bag from Jimmy Choo.

pippa-purple-9
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Doesn't Pippa look gorgeous in this purple wrap dress?

pippa-blue-7
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Meghan Markle would love this look! Donning a pale blue shirt dress for day nine of the tennis championships at Wimbledon, Pippa - then pregnant with her son Arthur - enjoyed the sunshine alongside James Middleton. 

pippa-summer-dress-8
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Photographed out and about in London, Pippa looked effortlessly chic in this aqua button-up dress and brown sandals.

SEE: The best photos from Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...