After making headlines in an Alexander McQueen bridesmaids dress at the wedding of her sister Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2011, Pippa Middleton has fast become a fashion icon. From floral frocks to chic shirt dresses and statement sunglasses, Pippa often wows in her summer attire from the likes of L.K.Bennett, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, and more. In need of some seasonal style inspiration? We've rounded up nine of Pippa's best summer looks.
Back in 2016, Pippa headed to The Frost Family Final Summer Party wearing a floral mesh dress from L.K.Bennett - one of her sister Kate's favourite brands.