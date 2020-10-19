﻿
22 Photos | Fashion

The most epic celebrity Halloween costumes over the years – from Heidi Klum to Kim Kardashian

These stars take fancy dress very seriously…

1/22

Would you believe us if we told you that Princess Fiona was in fact Heidi Klum?!

The Halloween-loving supermodel always wows us with her costumes for All Hallows Eve, heading out in full prosthetics with now-husband Tom Kaulitz as Shrek and Princess Fiona back in 2018.

That's right, our favourite stars love to ditch their red carpet finery for the most elaborate costumes come Halloween - with the likes of the Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend joining Heidi and Tom in our best-dressed category.

Scroll down to see the best celebrity costumes from throughout the years...

john-legend-chrissy-teigan-halloween
Photo: © Instagram
2/22

We think you'll agree that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend totally nailed it with their impersonations of the Queen and Prince Philip!

We're particularly impressed with Chrissy's royal-blue coat and almost-exact handbag - we wonder where she sourced them from...

gabriella-union-halloween
3/22

There is nothing not iconic about Gabrielle Union's adorable dress-up with her daughter Kaavia for Halloween 2019 – Bring It On fans are still not over it…

kourtney-kardashian-halloween
Photo: © Instagram
4/22

Kourtney Kardashian couldn't have looked more adorable in her Ariana Grande costume in 2018 - wearing a sweet pink mini-dress, signature high ponytail and thigh-high boots.

She even got the seal of approval from Ariana herself, who posted a series of heart emojis on the Instagram snap.

kardashians-halloween
Photo: © Instagram
5/22

She also couldn't resist joining her sisters for an epic Victoria's Secret angels group-outing, for which the reality stars borrowed show-stopping outfits from the lingerie brand.

Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram: "Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol."

amanda-holden-halloween-2018
Photo: © Instagram
6/22

Amanda Holden wowed her followers with her A Handmaid's Tale costume in 2018, revealing that she had done her impressive eye makeup herself.

"Under his eye #handmaids #halloween #mu by #me! Amazing what you can do with a nipple cover!" she wrote on her Instagram post.

rochelle-humes-philip-schofield-halloween
Photo: © Instagram
7/22

Rochelle Humes is certainly just as dedicated to Halloween as Holly Willoughby - standing in for the presenter in a glamorous feathered costume alongside Phillip Schofield.

beckhams-halloween
Photo: © Instagram
8/22

The Beckhams embraced the Halloween celebrations in Los Angeles in 2019 – we love Harper's Billie Eilish costume!

harry-styles-halloween
Photo: © Instagram
9/22

Harry Styles went full glam-rock in tribute to Elton John at the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party - and the Rocket Man himself certainly seemed impressed, since he re-posted his costume on his own Instagram page.

debra-messing-halloween
10/22

We love Debra Messing's Iris Apfel costume! The actress impersonated the 97-year-old fashion icon in her iconic round glasses, a layered outfit and and plenty of statement jewellery.

amanda-holden-halloween-2019
11/22

Amanda didn't let her injury stop her for Halloween 2019! She rocked a latex gown, pale skin and a black wig for her Heart Radio show.

justin-timberlake-jessica-biel-halloween
Photo: © Instagram
12/22

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their son Silas looked mighty adorable in their lego outfits, we reckon.

The singer posted an adorable Instagram video walking the streets with his three-year-old, captioning it: "Out here fighting crime in these streets."

Photo: © Instagram
13/22

Ciara and Russell Wilson dressed as Catwoman and Batman for her surprise 30th birthday celebrations in 2015, and impressed with their uncanny costumes.

The singer had believed that she was getting dressed up to go to a movie premiere, but was instead met by guests included Russell and her son, Future Zahir, who was dressed as Superman.

Photo: © Getty Images
14/22

Rihanna dresses as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in for Halloween in 2014.

The singer looked unrecognisable complete with green body paint, a blue wig, and knee high gladiator sandals. A red eyemask and sword completed her look. 

Photo: © Instagram
15/22

Nicole Richie as Danny DeVito in Twins was one of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2013.

The star posed with a Arnold Schwarzenegger lookalike, with the pair rocking matching suits and sunglasses.

On her Instagram account, the mother-of-two shared a photo of the pair in costume, which she captioned: "Happy Halloween from your favorite #TWINS Arnold Schwarzenegger & Danny Devito."

Photo: © Getty Images
16/22

Heidi Klum ensured it was a costume to remember when she turned up as a human body to her 2011 Halloween party.

The model looked unrecognisable with prosthetic make-up, including a skull cap and rotten teeth. A pair of black heels added a touch of glamour to her look. 

Photo: © Getty Images
17/22

Demi Lovato dressed up as a zombie for her Halloween party in 2013.

The star looked spectacular with a bloodied white dress, spooky eye make-up and red contact lens. A black wig completed her outfit. 

Photo: © Instagram
18/22

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy dressed up as Janet and Michael Jackson for Halloween in 2014.

While the Lemonade singer rocked an all-black outfit and baseball cap, Blue looked utterly adorable in Michael's iconic military jacket, sunglasses and fedora, while holding onto an all-important pink microphone. 

Photo: © Twitter
19/22

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka are known for their love of Halloween dressing, and memorably went and Frankenstein and Dracula back in 2013.

Twins Gideon - dressed as Wolfman, and Harper - Bride of Frankenstein, also looked the part as they posed for a family photo.

Photo: © Getty Images
20/22

Iggy Azalea mirrored 101 Dalmation's villain Cruella De Vil when she attended the VEVO Halloween party in London back in 2013 - even bringing along an adorable dalmation as a much-needed prop. 

Photo: © Instagram
21/22

Paris Hilton dressed up as pop icon Madonna for Halloween in 2013.

The heiress dressed in the singer's iconic Like A Virgin corset wedding dress, fingerless gloves, and an oversized white bow in her long, blonde hair. A single silver cross earring completed her outfit. 

Photo: © Rex
22/22

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber went as Guns N Roses to a Halloween party in 2013.

The supermodel, who went as Slash, rocked a black curly wig and a top hat, along with a sleeve of tattoos and a guitar. Rande, meanwhile, sported Axl Rose's trademark red bandana and long, blonde wig.

