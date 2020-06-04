Remember these? 9 of Victoria Beckham's most daring looks ever

Victoria Beckham is without a doubt the ultimate style icon and girl crush. Now a bonafide fashion designer, the mother-of-four raises children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine - with husband David Beckham. But there was a time former Spice Girl was hitting the headlines for her daring looks, not her sophisticated fashion empire.
If we weren't asking our hairdressers to recreate her iconic Pob (aka Posh Bob), we were squeezing into bandage dresses and microscopic minis in a bid to emulate her daring style.
Victoria previously insisted she has no regrets when it comes to her fashion sense. "I look at everything as good at the time and part of a journey that has brought me to where I am now. I don’t cringe at many pictures, to be honest. Would I wear a Burberry bandana these days? Absolutely not! But at the time it felt right", she told Glamour.
Brace yourselves because we've rounded up the most memorable outfits Victoria has ever worn. Do you remember all her looks?
READ MORE: All the times Victoria Beckham has smiled for the camera