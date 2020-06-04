﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

Remember these? 9 of Victoria Beckham's most daring looks ever

Victoria's glamorous outfits will Viva Forever in our minds

Remember these? 9 of Victoria Beckham's most daring looks ever
You're reading

Remember these? 9 of Victoria Beckham's most daring looks ever

1/10
Next

Marks & Spencer just dropped a HUGE coat sale – and we want everything
Kate Thomas
victoria-beckham-fashion-week-2020
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Victoria Beckham is without a doubt the ultimate style icon and girl crush. Now a bonafide fashion designer, the mother-of-four raises children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine - with husband David Beckham. But there was a time former Spice Girl was hitting the headlines for her daring looks, not her sophisticated fashion empire.

If we weren't asking our hairdressers to recreate her iconic Pob (aka Posh Bob), we were squeezing into bandage dresses and microscopic minis in a bid to emulate her daring style.

Victoria previously insisted she has no regrets when it comes to her fashion sense. "I look at everything as good at the time and part of a journey that has brought me to where I am now. I don’t cringe at many pictures, to be honest. Would I wear a Burberry bandana these days? Absolutely not! But at the time it felt right", she told Glamour.

Brace yourselves because we've rounded up the most memorable outfits Victoria has ever worn. Do you remember all her looks? 

READ MORE: All the times Victoria Beckham has smiled for the camera

victoria-beckham-2006-world-cup-shorts
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

It was Victoria's epic style choices during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 that made her the queen of the WAGs in our eyes. When she emerged in these itsy bitsy denim cut-offs and waistcoat, we rushed out to buy the same… and wished we could afford her endless Birkin bag collection.

victoria-beckham-zebra-dress-mtv
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Who could forget the racy leather dress Victoria wore to the 2007 MTV Movie Awards? Zebra bodycon, check. Silver stilettos, check. Not to mention the pink bra on show. This really was peak noughties.

victoria-beckham-bandana-2001
4/10

The star put on a daring display in this very unusual mesh outfit while performing at the One Big Sunday radio show in London. 2001 was a big year for bandanas in Victoria's wardrobe – and we couldn't love this style era more.   

victoria-beckham-glamorous
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Victoria sashayed down the red carpet in this J.Lo style Roberto Cavalli number at the Swarovski Fashion Rocks For The Princes Trust event in 2005. It's still one of her most iconic outfits of all time - and her most revealing! 

victoria-david-beckham-leather-1999
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

 

 

David and Victoria proved they were a major power couple in 1999 when they attended the Versace Club Gala Party in London in matching leather. We were so jealous of Victoria's figure-hugging ensemble – not to mention the man on her arm!

RELATED: 11 celebrity fireplaces you'll want to cosy up by: Goldie Hawn, Victoria Beckham, J Lo and more

victoria-beckham-2007-herve-leger-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

After Victoria donned a Hervé Léger bandage dress during New York Fashion Week in 2007, it became the must-have item of the moment. Extra points if you managed to match your clutch and heels to your frock, à la VB.

victoria-beckham-2000-spice-girls-forever
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

The Spice Girls released their third album, Forever, in November 2000 (without Geri, sob) – and Victoria upstaged her bandmates at the launch party in this incredibly skimpy look. Pairing a bedazzled bikini top and mini skirt with a sheer green shirt was a genius move.

victoria-beckham-milan-2007-aviator-outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Victoria cleared the airport runway when she touched down in Milan in 2009 in this matching grey suede trench, military-inspired hat, heels and a statement bag. The fashionista ensured all eyes were on her – and we applaud her commitment to the theme.

victoria-beckham-2007-memorable-outfit
10/10

This iconic 2007 look will go down in history as one of Victoria's most memorable. The superstar dared to be different in a corset-inspired dress – minus the skirt – and added some key accessories including leather gloves. We love it.

RELATED: Romeo Beckham reveals incredible living room at David and Victoria's rarely-seen £19million Miami home

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.