The 2021 Grammys looks that made our jaws drop

The show's virtual red carpet didn't stop Megan Thee Stallion and more from making a statement.

Brandi Fowler
Photo: © Getty Images
The Grammys are here! 

One of the things we love most about the Grammys red carpet is that it’s the one ceremony during awards season where we can expect to see daring, wild and even wacky looks on the red carpet. 

Music stars opt for a no-holds-barred mantra when they hit the Grammys carpet, and this year was no different as Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, and more showed off incredible looks from home and on-site outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Take a peek at all of our fave looks from Grammy night, including the Hot Girl Summer rapper, who stunned in an off-the-shoulder orange strapless dress paired with dazzling bejeweled stilettos. 

Taylor Swift

The songstress gave us all the spring vibes we need in a multicolored floral Oscar de la Renta mini dress paired with a pair of gorgeous pink heels that wrapped at the ankle.

Photo: © Getty Images
Doja Cat

Doja Cat made jaws drop as she hit the red carpet in a feathered, plunging Roberto Cavalli x Fausto Puglisi gown that had zip-up detailing zipped all the way down past her belly button. The statement-making dress came complete with a neon yellow and black feathered skirt paired with matching yellow and black platform heels.

Noah Cyrus

Miley Cyrus's younger sister got everyone talking when she hit the red carpet wearing an ivory Schiaparelli Couture dress complete with a massive bodice.

Photo: © Getty Images
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa dazzled in an icy pink Atilier Versace dress complete with paired with matching crystallized strapping heels. 

Ingrid Andress

The country singer told E! News host Giuliana Rancic she wasn’t a fan of wearing dresses. So, she went with a chic ivory Armani suit instead that “made me feel like I was wearing a dress”. The Best New Artist nominee completed the sleek look with a crystallized body chain.

Photo: © Getty Images
Jhene Aiko

Jhene Aiko stunned in a dreamy pink crop top with a matching ruffled skirt. The songstress topped the look with a diamond choker and matching drop earrings, and brought her boyfriend Big Sean as her date.

Photo: © Getty Images
Harry Styles

The Watermelon Sugar singer kept showing his love for boas at the Grammys, first hitting the red carpet with this one wrapped around his checked blazer. He paired the Gucci look with a matching top underneath and brown velvet pants. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Da Baby

When it comes to fashion in the music world, the Rockstar rapper is one to watch. He not only brought the fashion on the red carpet in a floral Dolce & Gabbana suit, but again when he performed in a white Chanel suit with Chanel pins and plenty of bling around his neck. 

Billy Eilish

The Bad Guy singer went pandemic chic to the Grammys, wearing a custom silver metallic Gucci look in the same tiger-print pattern head to toe from her top hat to her pants.

Lizzo

Lizzo wowed in a strapless Balmain dress with ruched detailing, paired with shimmery rhinestone-encrusted Stuart Weitzman heels. 

