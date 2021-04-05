﻿
Nicole Kidman and Lily Collins lead best-dressed stars in spring looks at SAG Awards

These stars look incredible in their red carpet gowns

Amanda Holden twins with lookalike daughter Hollie in new Easter photo
Katherine Robinson
There wasn’t an actual physical red carpet in sight but that didn’t mean the fashion was anything short of spectacular at the 2021 SAG Awards, which was held virtually on Sunday afternoon in the US.

Nicole Kidman, Lily Collins and Kaley Cuoco were among the Hollywood stars glamming up for the event – which was marked with a pre-taped ceremony on April 4. In favour of a Zoom heavy event, the SAG-AFTRA committee opted for pre-produced pieces and top-secret acceptance speeches.

Take a look at the beautiful spring looks, which most of the stars rocked from their backyards...

 

Nicole Kidman

The Hollywood beauty looked lovely in Giorgio Armani as she took part in a sunny photoshoot in her garden. She captioned the photos: “Thank you to all of my fellow actors for this so appreciated acknowledgement, and thank you to @GiorgioArmani for the dress. Love to you all! xx”

Lily Collins

It was a look Emily in Paris would have loved – Lily Collins chose a chic embellished blush mini with pink holographic Casadei heels. Tres chic!

Kerry Washington

Scandal actress Kerry Washington was the image of 1940s glamour in a beaded Etro dress and matching headpiece, with her eyes a smoky blue to match. But unexpectedly, she finished off her home photoshoot by leaping into the pool!

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco was the picture of elegance in a statement gown by Prabal Gurung and a matching lip colour and Messika jewellery.

Jurnee Smollett

Lovecraft Country's Jurnee Smollett was breathtaking in the most incredible hot pink Zuhair Murad gown teamed with Bulgaru jewels and Roger Vivier heels.

Jamie Chung

Lady in red Jamie Chung was flawless in Oscar de la Renta – she also made a statement with her purse, which was emblazoned with the words "Stop Asian Hate".

Glenn Close

Hollywood star Glenn Close posted a cute pic of herself in her beautiful Oscar de la Renta gown posing on her porch with her little dog Pip. Aww.

Helen Mirren

British icon Helen Mirren rocked red and pink colour block with an elegant up’do and David Web jewels.

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Queen's Gambit star looked stunning in a blush lace-lined gown by Vera Wang with Tiffany diamonds.

Madison Thompson

Ozark actress Madison Thompson also finished off her look with Roger Vivier heels. Her chic red gown was by Ulyana Sergeenko Couture.

Nicola Coughlan

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan opted for an eye-catching black lace gown and bold makeup by Christian Siriano.

