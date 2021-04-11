﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

12 show-stopping BAFTAs outfits that will leave you speechless

How beautiful do these stars look?

Nichola Murphy
Photo: © Getty Images
The BAFTAs are the perfect excuse for some of our favourite celebrities to dress up – and not even the COVID-19 pandemic can change that.

On Sunday night, the likes of Clara Amfo and Priyanka Chopra stepped out in gorgeous outfits, whether they were walking the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall or celebrating at home.

Presented by Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman and broadcast on BBC One, the 2021 BAFTAs has certainly served up some serious fashion inspiration. Take a look at the best-dressed stars…

 

Clara Amfo

After presenting Saturday night's show in a striking blue suit, Clara Amfo opted for a chic black ensemble from Rotate Birger Christensen – and we are completely in love with her oversized blazer.

 

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked so loved up on the red carpet! While her husband opted for a classic black suit, Priyanka wore a show-stopping red floral jacket by Pertegaz, paired with white trousers and a Bulgari tassel necklace.

Photo: © Getty Images
Anna Kendrick

Designed by Zuhair Murad, Anna Kendrick's shimmering metallic dress featured a thigh-high split, allowing the Pitch Perfect star to show off her beautiful strappy heels. She finished off her look by wearing her long hair in glamorous curls.

Photo: © Getty Images
Phoebe Dynevor

Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor looked stunning in a one-shouldered custom Louis Vuitton gown, complete with a puff sleeve and glittering jewellery.

 

Photo: © Getty Images
Celeste 

All eyes were on singer Celeste, who stepped out in a green puff-sleeve gown with a sheer panelled skirt from Dilara Findikoglu – and it even had built-in gloves and a black beaded necklace!

 

Photo: © Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

Stepping out in a silver and gold mini dress from Louis Vuitton, Cynthia Erivo kept all eyes on her beautiful frock by teaming it with clear strappy shoes and matching hoop earrings. 

Photo: © Rex
Edith Bowman

Looking elegant as always, Edith Bowman rocked a strapless dress and gold chunky heels - an outfit that perfectly complemented her co-presenter Dermot O'Leary's suit.

 

Photo: © Instagram
Millie Mackintosh

Former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh celebrated the BAFTAs at home in a sparkling silver dress finished off with a bright red lip.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

How gorgeous is Gugu Mbatha-Raw's gown? The actress posed for pictures in a Louis Vuitton silver dress with the appearance of a strapless neckline.

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones was pictured arriving at the Royal Albert Hall in a black tiered dress embellished with beads layered underneath a black blazer.

Photo: © Getty Images
Sophie Cookson

Sophie Cookson kept it classic with a long black dress from Giorgio Armani, with jewelled shoulder pads and tassels adding a modern twist.

 

Photo: © Instagram
Ashley Madekwe

Revenge star Ashley Madekwe wowed in an eye-catching yellow gown in a photo she shared to Instagram. The custom Louis Vuitton dress featured a cut-out waist which Ashley paired with Pomellato jewellery.

