The BAFTAs are the perfect excuse for some of our favourite celebrities to dress up – and not even the COVID-19 pandemic can change that.
On Sunday night, the likes of Clara Amfo and Priyanka Chopra stepped out in gorgeous outfits, whether they were walking the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall or celebrating at home.
Presented by Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman and broadcast on BBC One, the 2021 BAFTAs has certainly served up some serious fashion inspiration. Take a look at the best-dressed stars…
Clara Amfo
After presenting Saturday night's show in a striking blue suit, Clara Amfo opted for a chic black ensemble from Rotate Birger Christensen – and we are completely in love with her oversized blazer.
