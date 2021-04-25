﻿
Oscars 2021: The show-stopping looks that made us swoon on Hollywood's biggest night

The show is back on the scene and scaled down - but the looks were still incredible.

Brandi Fowler
Photo: © Getty Images
Oscars night has finally arrived! It marks the end of the first virtual awards season - and a sign of new beginnings. 

RELATED: 10 facts you might not know about the Oscars

Rather than the mainly virtual events we saw at the beginning of the most unique awards season any of us have ever experienced, the beloved Academy Awards red carpet is back, but in a more scaled-down way.

The major dose of awards show fashion we’ve seen from stars at home this year has made its return to the actual event location - two this time around - with stars wowing at the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles. 

And they didn't disappoint on Hollywood's biggest night.

Carey Mulligan (pictured above) stole the show when she hit the carpet in a dreamy metallic gold Maison Valentino SS21 gown. Her stylist, Nicky Yates, finished the look with delicate Cartier gold hoop earrings. 

Take a peek at more celebrities who made us swoon at the 2021 Oscars.

Zendaya

Wow! The statuesque stunner made jaws dropped when she hit the red carpet in a strapless neon yellow custom Valentino gown. 

Amanda Seyfried

The star wowed in a dreamy, strapless red Armani Prive gown paired with a bold red lip.

Photo: © Getty Images
Regina King

The actress-director looked incredible in an icy sky blue custom Louis Vuitton gown. Her stylists Wayman and Micah topped the look with Forevermark jewelry. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Halle Berry

Simply breathtaking! The Oscar winner debuted a new blunt bob and dazzled in a flowy, strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Andra Day

The United States vs. Billie Holiday star stunned in a gold, metallic Vera Wang dress complete with a daring cut-out and thigh-high slit. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Viola Davis

The Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star dazzled in a custom Alexander McQueen gown styled by Elizabeth Stewart, who paired the look with diamond drop earrings. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Maria Bakalova

The Borat star slayed one of the biggest trends of the night in a white Louis Vuitton gown complete with a plunging neckline and tulle skirt. 

Reese Witherspoon

The Little Fires Everywhere star looked amazing in a Christian Dior red dress, styled by Petra Flannery. 

