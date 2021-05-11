Nine of the best-dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021 from Dua Lipa to Pink

Red carpet fashion was back with a bang on Tuesday night as a host of celebrities descended upon London's O2 Arena for the BRIT Awards 2021.
The 44th annual event, which was originally due to take place in February, was certainly worth the wait, with the likes of Dua Lipa and Pink performing to a packed live audience for the first time in over a year.
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock both showed off their baby bumps on the red carpet.
11,000 lucky guests were in the crowd, including 2,500 frontline workers, after presenting negative COVID-19 tests at the doors.
We've rounded up the most memorable red carpet looks of the night here, so keep scrolling for all the glitz and glamour…