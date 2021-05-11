﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

Nine of the best-dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021 from Dua Lipa to Pink

The red carpet is officially back!

Nine of the best-dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021 from Dua Lipa to Pink
You're reading

Nine of the best-dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021 from Dua Lipa to Pink

1/10
Next

The Queen returns to London for State Opening of Parliament - all the photos
Matthew Moore
Nine of the best-dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021 from Dua Lipa to Pink
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Red carpet fashion was back with a bang on Tuesday night as a host of celebrities descended upon London's O2 Arena for the BRIT Awards 2021.

The 44th annual event, which was originally due to take place in February, was certainly worth the wait, with the likes of Dua Lipa and Pink performing to a packed live audience for the first time in over a year.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock both showed off their baby bumps on the red carpet.

11,000 lucky guests were in the crowd, including 2,500 frontline workers, after presenting negative COVID-19 tests at the doors.

We've rounded up the most memorable red carpet looks of the night here, so keep scrolling for all the glitz and glamour…

Nine of the best-dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021 from Dua Lipa to Pink
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Dua Lipa looked sensational at the Brits in a stunning strapless Vivienne Westwood minidress that just extended past her thighs. The eye-catching look also featured a magnificent train behind it. The star styled it out in knee-high stockings and black-heeled platforms.

Nine of the best-dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021 from Dua Lipa to Pink
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

The ladies of Little Mix were all angels in white, as they wore similar gowns to the event.

Pregnant Perrie wore a crop top and statement long skirt, completing the look with some white sleeved gloves.

Meanwhile, pregnant Leigh-Anne went with a sheer gown that was captivating with a unique pattern.

Rounding out the trio, Jade opted for an equally white stunning gown that showed off her neckline.

Nine of the best-dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021 from Dua Lipa to Pink
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Pink appeared as a hologram and performed alongside Rag'N'Bone Man, but she was catching all the attention in a black gown. The garment featured short sleeves, allowing the singer to show off her toned arms and a large belt that wrapped around the middle.

Nine of the best-dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021 from Dua Lipa to Pink
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Backstage host Maya Jama looked beautiful in a black outfit that featured several glistening jewels. The look would ordinarily have bared Maya's midriff, but this was covered by a host of glittering diamonds. The bottom of her look was similarly encrusted with these diamonds, as she showed off some incredible legs.

Nine of the best-dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021 from Dua Lipa to Pink
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Clara Amfo also had hosting duties backstage and she looked equally as glamorous. The former Strictly star looked like she was still on the show with a silver sequined number and then a suit jacket over the top. The jacket also had four huge glittering diamonds dotted around.

Nine of the best-dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021 from Dua Lipa to Pink
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Celeste threw her look back to the roaring 20s and resembled a flapper with her hair all done up with a feather headdress. It wasn't just her head that had feathers, as her look was a black feather creation, held to her body by two black and white straps. The singer also styled out some killer red heels with black tights.

Nine of the best-dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021 from Dua Lipa to Pink
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Billy Porter came to slay, as he channelled Grace Jones in a monochromatic black ensemble. The ThreeASFour black satin dress was completed with lace sleeves paired with matching black and lace pants.

Stylist Ty Tyrone completed the look with a Stephen Jones fascinator, black and metallic Rick Owens boots, and a metallic Lorraine Schwartz bag.

Nine of the best-dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021 from Dua Lipa to Pink
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Rina Sawayama came in a sensational lavender tulle gown that commanded attention. The dress also featured two huge frills, one of which ran up the singer's neck, almost touching the top of her forehead. The star didn't lavish herself in jewels, but did wear a pair of earrings.

Nine of the best-dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021 from Dua Lipa to Pink
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

One of the most eye-catching looks came from Griff, who styled an iconic multicoloured fringe gown, which was topped off with a diamond encrusted headwear that covered her the top half of her body like an umbrella. The singer also coloured the top of her forehead blue, which matched up with her baby blue heels.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.