﻿
8 Photos | Fashion

Amanda Holden's 7 best bikini moments revealed

The Heart Radio presenter sizzles in swimwear

Amanda Holden's 7 best bikini moments revealed
You're reading

Amanda Holden's 7 best bikini moments revealed

1/8
Next

Queen Maxima makes a statement in hot pink look for new outing
Georgia Brown
Loading the player...
1/8

WATCH: Amanda Holden's 7 best bikinis and swimsuits

The bank holiday weekend finally gave us a taste of summer, with temperatures set to soar this week and beyond. If there's one person who knows how to style a bikini, it's Amanda Holden. The Heart Radio presenter might be known for her daring outfits and dazzling red carpet looks, but the star also knows how to rock a bikini - giving us all the holiday swimwear inspo we need to update our summer wardrobe.

READ: Amanda Holden's daily diet: star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

The glamorous 50-year-old often takes to Instagram to share sizzling photos of her enviable swimwear collection. From flattering one-pieces to slinky bikinis, the stunning mum-of-two knows how to style a poolside look.

Let's take a look at some of Amanda's best bikini moments…

SEE: Amanda Holden's bedrooms unveiled: inside her most private spaces

Amanda Holden's 7 best bikini moments revealed
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

Amanda looked incredible in a skimpy leopard print bikini in this dazzling holiday throwback. With her oversized sunglasses propped on her face, Amanda looked picture-perfect as she relaxed on a comfy hanging beach lounger in the sunshine.

Amanda Holden's 7 best bikini moments revealed
Photo: © Custom
3/8

The BGT star wowed in an orange Jacquemus swimsuit, which matched her glass of Aperol Spritz perfectly. Trust Amanda to look glam even when she's in her garden!

READ: Amanda Holden left stunned after receiving incredible Heart Radio cake

Amanda Holden's 7 best bikini moments revealed
Photo: © Custom
4/8

The mother-of-two had fans mistaking her for Disney princess Ariel when she posed up a storm in a green swimsuit. Her swimwear was from Tess Daly's new brand Naia Beach and features a flattering deep V-neck and high leg with a pretty gold trim.

MORE: Adore Amanda Holden’s Aspinal bag? It's on sale – go, go, go!

Strictly host Tess was among the first to comment on the photo, writing: "You gorgeous GODDESS! Wow you look [fire emojis] in @naia_beach."

Amanda Holden's 7 best bikini moments revealed
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

Amanda showed off her toned abs in a blue bikini and patterned kaftan in a dreamy holiday throwback post as she announced she had cancelled her holiday earlier this year.

It's not known where Amanda was planning to travel, but many praised her decision to remain at home due to the spread of COVID-19. The star is known to love her holidays and enjoyed breaks in France and the UK during the summer.

Amanda Holden's 7 best bikini moments revealed
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

The 50-year-old shared a snap of herself with a Martini, sporting a patriotic striped swimsuit in red, white and blue.

Amanda Holden's 7 best bikini moments revealed
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

Amanda set pulses raising when she donned a bubblegum pink bikini while relaxing on a pool float. Heavenly!

Amanda Holden's 7 best bikini moments revealed
Photo: © Instagram
8/8

The ITV star delighted fans in a stunning white bikini, which she accessorised with a stylish straw hat and layers of dainty gold chains.

Sporting one of her favourite designers, Amanda's all-white ensemble was from Melissa Odabash.

WOW: Amanda Holden looks stunning in recycled thigh-split dress

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.