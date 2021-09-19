﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

The 2021 Emmys looks that left us breathless: Kaley Cuoco, Yara Shahidi, and more

We're in awe!

The 2021 Emmys looks that left us breathless: Kaley Cuoco, Yara Shahidi, and more
You're reading

The 2021 Emmys looks that left us breathless: Kaley Cuoco, Yara Shahidi, and more

1/11
Next

Inside Jessica Wright and William Lee-Kemp's stunning Spanish wedding
Brandi Fowler
The 2021 Emmys looks that left us breathless: Kaley Cuoco, Yara Shahidi, and more
1/11

The Emmys are back - and mostly in person for the first time since 2019 - and we couldn’t be more excited! 

MORE: 2021 Emmy Awards: See all of this year's nominees, including The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale and more

Although the outdoor ceremony has been scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic, television’s biggest stars still brought their style A-game in gowns and looks that left us in awe as they hit the red carpet at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

Scroll down to see all the gorgeous ensembles from Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, and more, and don’t miss the ceremony when it kicks off live at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m. PST on CBS and Paramount+. 

The 2021 Emmys looks that left us breathless: Kaley Cuoco, Yara Shahidi, and more
2/11

Catherine Zeta Jones

Gorgeous! The Prodigal Sun star turned heads in a strapless gown complete with a thigh-high slit, which she paired with stiletto pumps as she walked the carpet with her husband Michael Douglas.  

The 2021 Emmys looks that left us breathless: Kaley Cuoco, Yara Shahidi, and more
3/11

Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant star stunned in a neon yellow gown complete with delicate floral embellishments, a showstopping train, and a thigh-high slit. 

The 2021 Emmys looks that left us breathless: Kaley Cuoco, Yara Shahidi, and more
4/11

Yara Shahidi 

The Grown-Ish star dazzled in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder green gown paired with a head-turning gold and diamond necklace and drop diamond earrings. 

The 2021 Emmys looks that left us breathless: Kaley Cuoco, Yara Shahidi, and more
5/11

Billy Porter

We knew the Pose star was going to serve up a major look when he hit the carpet, and he did not disappoint. Billy  wowed in a long-sleeved top topped with dramatic feathered sleeves, paired with black trousers.

He finished the look with a diamond-encrusted necklace and gorgeous diamond ear cuffs. “They feel like wings,” Billy said on E! News. 

The 2021 Emmys looks that left us breathless: Kaley Cuoco, Yara Shahidi, and more
6/11

Gillian Anderson

The Crown star looked sensational in a cutout dress embellished with fringed beading and a frayed skirt. Rather than attending the ceremony in Los Angeles, the actress  struck a pose at Netflix’s Emmy celebration in London, as did the majority of the show's cast. 

The 2021 Emmys looks that left us breathless: Kaley Cuoco, Yara Shahidi, and more
7/11

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star made waves when she hit the carpet serving major pizzaz in a sheer, shimmery gown with a plunging V-neckline. 

The 2021 Emmys looks that left us breathless: Kaley Cuoco, Yara Shahidi, and more
8/11

MJ Rodriguez

The Pose star looked gorgeous in a sleek Atelier Versace vintage gown paired with Bulgari jewels. 

The 2021 Emmys looks that left us breathless: Kaley Cuoco, Yara Shahidi, and more
9/11

Elizabeth Olsen

The actress' dreamy look had a special meaning behind it. It was designed by sisters Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen for their celeb-loved brand The Row. 

The 2021 Emmys looks that left us breathless: Kaley Cuoco, Yara Shahidi, and more
10/11

Cynthia Erivo

The Aretha star wowed in a sleek Louis Vuitton white dress with a feathered bottom. Her stylist Jason Bolden topped the look with a diamond choker. 

The 2021 Emmys looks that left us breathless: Kaley Cuoco, Yara Shahidi, and more
11/11

Mandy Moore

The actress looked ravishing in red in her statement-making gown, which she teamed with a bold red lip. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...