All the best ever celebrity Halloween costumes - from Heidi Klum's epic Princess Fiona to Chrissy Teigen as The Queen

Our favourite stars love to ditch their red carpet finery for the most elaborate costumes come Halloween - with the likes of the Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend joining in on the fun! Scroll down to see the best celebrity costumes over the years...
Heidi Klum
Would you believe us if we told you that Princess Fiona was in fact Heidi Klum?!
The Halloween-loving supermodel always wows us with her costumes for All Hallows Eve, heading out in full prosthetics with now-husband Tom Kaulitz as Shrek and Princess Fiona back in 2018.
