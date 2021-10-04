﻿
23 Photos | Fashion

All the best ever celebrity Halloween costumes - from Heidi Klum's epic Princess Fiona to Chrissy Teigen as The Queen

These famous faces take fancy dress very seriously…

Fiona Ward
Our favourite stars love to ditch their red carpet finery for the most elaborate costumes come Halloween - with the likes of the Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend joining in on the fun! Scroll down to see the best celebrity costumes over the years...

Heidi Klum

Would you believe us if we told you that Princess Fiona was in fact Heidi Klum?!

The Halloween-loving supermodel always wows us with her costumes for All Hallows Eve, heading out in full prosthetics with now-husband Tom Kaulitz as Shrek and Princess Fiona back in 2018.

Photo: © Instagram
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

We think you'll agree that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend totally nailed it with their impersonations of the Queen and Prince Philip. 

We were particularly impressed with Chrissy's royal-blue coat and almost-exact handbag - we wonder where she sourced them from...

Gabrielle Union

There is nothing not iconic about Gabrielle Union's adorable dress-up with her daughter Kaavia for Halloween 2019 – Bring It On fans are still not over it…

Photo: © Instagram
Kendall Jenner 

Kendall previously channelled Pamela Anderson's character in Barbed Wire. Her best friend Hailey Bieber was officially a fan, commenting: "So we're just gonna sit here and pretend like this isn't the most insane thing of all time?"

Photo: © Instagram
Kim Kardashian

2020's Netflix smashTiger King was clearly a hit with A-listers, because even Kim Kardashian couldn't resist getting in on the Carole Baskin action - her kids and BFF included! 

Photo: © Instagram
Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden wowed her followers with her A Handmaid's Tale costume in 2018, revealing that she had done her impressive eye makeup herself.

"Under his eye #handmaids #halloween #mu by #me! Amazing what you can do with a nipple cover!" she wrote on her Instagram post.

Normani

How incredible did Normani look as Naomi Campbell for Halloween 2019? It's practically identical to the 90s Azzedine Alaia shot she's referencing.

Photo: © Instagram
Kylie Jenner

Kylie went all-out as Barbie in 2018, complete with a slick photoshoot inside her very own life-size packaging.

"Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic..." she captioned it.

Photo: © Getty Images
Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum's 2015 Jessica Rabbit look will always be memorable!

Debra Messing

We love Debra Messing's Iris Apfel costume! The actress impersonated the 97-year-old fashion icon in her iconic round glasses, a layered outfit and and plenty of statement jewellery.

Photo: © Instagram
Ciara and Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson dressed as Catwoman and Batman for her surprise 30th birthday celebrations in 2015, and impressed with their uncanny costumes.

The singer had believed that she was getting dressed up to go to a movie premiere, but was instead met by guests included Russell and her son, Future Zahir, who was dressed as Superman.

Photo: © Instagram
Harry Styles

Harry Styles went full glam-rock in tribute to Elton John at the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party - and the Rocket Man himself certainly seemed impressed, since he re-posted his costume on his own Instagram page.

Photo: © Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian couldn't have looked more adorable in her Ariana Grande costume in 2018 - wearing a sweet pink mini-dress, signature high ponytail and thigh-high boots.

She even got the seal of approval from Ariana herself, who posted a series of heart emojis on the Instagram snap.

Photo: © Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens is the queen of Halloween and has shared dozens of impressive costumes with her fans. We're loving her Black Widow look the most!

Rocking a plunging gown and some incredible hair and makeup, Vanessa looked totally unrecognisable.

Photo: © Rex
Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber 

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber went as Guns N Roses to a Halloween party in 2013. The supermodel, who went as Slash, rocked a black curly wig and a top hat, along with a sleeve of tattoos and a guitar.

Rande, meanwhile, sported Axl Rose's trademark red bandana and long, blonde wig.

Photo: © Instagram
Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie as Danny DeVito in Twins was one of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2013.

The star posed with a Arnold Schwarzenegger lookalike, with the pair rocking matching suits and sunglasses.

On her Instagram account, the mother-of-two shared a photo of the pair in costume, which she captioned: "Happy Halloween from your favorite #TWINS Arnold Schwarzenegger & Danny Devito."

Photo: © Instagram
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their son Silas looked mighty adorable in their lego outfits, we reckon.

The singer posted an adorable Instagram video walking the streets with his three-year-old, captioning it: "Out here fighting crime in these streets."

Photo: © Instagram
The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian couldn't resist joining her sisters for an epic Victoria's Secret angels group-outing, for which the reality stars borrowed show-stopping outfits from the lingerie brand.

Kim wrote on Instagram: "Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol."

Photo: © Getty Images
Rihanna

Rihanna dresses as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in for Halloween in 2014.

The singer looked unrecognisable complete with green body paint, a blue wig, and knee high gladiator sandals. A red eyemask and sword completed her look. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Heidi Klum

Once again, Heidi Klum ensured it was a costume to remember when she turned up as a human body to her 2011 Halloween party.

The model looked unrecognisable with prosthetic make-up, including a skull cap and rotten teeth. A pair of black heels added a touch of glamour to her look. 

Photo: © Twitter
Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka are known for their love of Halloween dressing, and memorably went as Frankenstein and Dracula back in 2013.

Twins Gideon - dressed as Wolfman, and Harper - Bride of Frankenstein, also looked the part as they posed for a family photo.

Photo: © Getty Images
Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea mirrored 101 Dalmation's villain Cruella De Vil when she attended the VEVO Halloween party in London back in 2013 - even bringing along an adorable dalmation as a much-needed prop. 

Photo: © Instagram
Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton dressed up as pop icon Madonna for Halloween in 2013.

The heiress dressed in the singer's iconic Like A Virgin corset wedding dress, fingerless gloves, and an oversized white bow in her long, blonde hair. A single silver cross earring completed her outfit. 

