The best-dressed stars at the Pride of Britain Awards 2021

All the best red carpet looks at the glittering ceremony

Holly Willoughby preps for emotional night with 'waterproof mascara' in jaw dropping gown
The great and the good of showbusiness descended upon the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards 2021 on Saturday.

Held at Grosvenor House in London in association with the Daily Mirror, the annual event celebrates the nation's unsung heroes and the achievements of remarkable people who make the world a better place.

MORE: Holly Willoughby wow fans while posing with mum - and they look so alike!

Carol Vorderman kicked off the red carpet in style in a stunning Isabell Kristensen Couture gown, joined by co-host Ashley Banjo.

Catherine Tyldesley rocked a gorgeous white sparkly gown, proudly showing off her baby bump, while Katherine Ryan was gorgeous in buttercup yellow.

The red carpet fashion was nothing short of spectacular this year with Hollywood superstar Sharon Stone making an appearance in a stunning black silk gown, and Vogue Williams bringing colour to the carpet with a bright emerald green backless dress.

MORE: 50 most show-stopping looks at the 2021 Met Gala

While you'll have to wait until November for the awards to be screened on ITV, here's a sneak peek of what to expect.

Keep scrolling for all the best looks of the night...

The soap star revealed her exciting baby news to HELLO!

Sharon kept warm - but fashionable - with the stunning black silk gown

Rochelle bared all in this sexy gown with a high neck and long train but bold bare midriff

Katherine Ryan rocked a gorgeous buttercup yellow gown

Vogue Williams bought colour to the carpet with this bright green gown with eye-catching cutout detailing

Love Island's Molly-Mae wore a racy chocolate-coloured gown with cut out detailing and a sheer skirt.

The dress is only £50 and available from her Pretty Little Thing collection!

Vicky Pattinson was a glimmering goddess in her white slinky dress

Franke Bridge wore a slinky black gown with a sexy one-arm style

Charlotte Hawkins kept it cool in this baby blue number

Maura Higgins showed off her legs in this 20s-inspired gown

Anne-Marie rocked an oversized gown made of feathers

Jessica Wright wore the perfect autumnal green gown

