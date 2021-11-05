The stars were out in force on Thursday night with the likes of Paris Jackson, Camila Mendes, and Meg Ryan taking to the red carpet at the 2021 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.
The eleventh annual event, held at the Pacific Design Centre, is aimed at raising funds for AIDS research, prevention, education, and the advocacy of AIDS-related public policy. To date, the amfAR gala has raised more than $15million for life-saving research programs.
Take a look at just some of the stars who turned up in the finest evening wear to lend their support to such a worthwhile cause…
Paris Jackson
Paris looked gorgeous in her bronzed Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress.