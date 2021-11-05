﻿
Paris Jackson, Camila Mendes, Meg Ryan and more bring the sparkle to amfAR Gala LA

The stars were out in force to support AIDS research

Photo: © Getty Images
The stars were out in force on Thursday night with the likes of Paris Jackson, Camila Mendes, and Meg Ryan taking to the red carpet at the 2021 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

The eleventh annual event, held at the Pacific Design Centre, is aimed at raising funds for AIDS research, prevention, education, and the advocacy of AIDS-related public policy. To date, the amfAR gala has raised more than $15million for life-saving research programs.

Take a look at just some of the stars who turned up in the finest evening wear to lend their support to such a worthwhile cause…

Paris Jackson

Paris looked gorgeous in her bronzed Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
Camila Mendes

Riverdale star Camila looked breathtaking in her purple sequin frock by Rodarte, which featured a low-cut front and exposed back.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lana Condor

To All The Boys actress Lana Condor was a show-stopper in her off-the-shoulder, metallic silver Moschino dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Photo: © Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio

Supermodel Alessandra turned heads in a bejeweled, semi-sheer Elie Saab dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Photo: © Getty Images
Addison Rae

Addison brought some sparkle in her Versace dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Chopard jewelry
 

Photo: © Getty Images
Meg Ryan

Meg made a rare red carpet appearance for the special evening, looking gorgeous in a sleeveless shimmery black cocktail dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
Jenna Dewan

Jenna stunned in a monochrome cut-out, semi-sheer Zuhair Murad dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Photo: © Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais

RHOBH star Garcelle opted for a figure-hugging, bold red Alex Perry dress – and she looked amazing!

Photo: © Getty Images
Ashley Benson

Ashely looked gorgeous in a Moschino dress that featured a low-cut leather top and royal blue floor-length skirt. 

