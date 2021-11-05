Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra and Chrissy Teigen celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, in stunning saris

You might like...
-
Iconic entertainer Lionel Blair dies at the age of 92
Iconic entertainer Lionel Blair has died at the age of 92.MORE: Olivia Newton-John opens up about health amid cancer battleThe sad news was confirmed...
-
Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer leaves after 10 years in heartbreaking exit
Chicago Fire fans have been left bereft after the confirmation that Jesse Spencer has left the series after 10 seasons.EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star...
-
Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek cancel appearances after COVID-19 exposure
Marvel stars Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek have been forced to cancel all in-person appearances after a potential COVID-19 exposure.MORE:...
-
Adele leaves fans shocked as she plays brand new single ahead of release
Adele has shared a brand new snippet of her new single Easy On Me as she went live with fans on Instagram.MORE: Adele turns heads in show-stopping...
-
Country superstars Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton share news fans have been waiting for
After decades in the industry together, country superstars Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton have released their first track together, a reworking of...