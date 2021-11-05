Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra and Chrissy Teigen celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, in stunning saris

﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

How did you celebrate?

Rebecca Lewis
Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra, and Chrissy Teigen were among the stars to celebrate the festival of Diwali this week.

Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas hosted a star-studded event on Thursday, with the likes of Kal Penn, John Legend and Chrissy all in attendance.

Chrissy wore a stunning pale pink and baby blue sari designed by Indian fashion designer Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika - although Mindy was quick to jokingly call the mom-of-two out for cultural appropriation, commenting: "You’re done! I don’t care if you both look hot! This cultural appropriation will not not be tolerated!"

Diwali is also known as the festival of lights and is one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists.

A day before, Mindy hosted a pre-Diwali celebration with Meena Harris, the niece of vice-president Kamala Harris, and Deepica Mutyala.

Lilly Singh and Never Have I Ever stars Poorna Jagannatha and Richa Moorjani also joined the party, with Richa also wearing a gorgeous Shubhika sari.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy shared with fans that she wore a dark blue "lehenga" designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

"Who am I, even? I could not be more in love with my Diwali look," she wrote on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra

For the pre-Diwali celebrations, Priyanka wore a pale floral sari designed by Arpita Mehta but for her party she changed into a white two-piece with sheer overlay.

"Happy Diwali to you and yours," her husband Nick shared along with a video.

"Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy wore two saris to Priyanka's party.

The first was a stunning pale pink and baby blue sari designed by Indian fashion designer Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika.
 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The other was a bejeweled royal blue number which she paired with a pink bag.

Husband John also wore a traditional kurta with subtle floral detailing.

Lilly Singh

Comedian and Youtuber Lilly wore a tan suit and long royal red jacket with intricate embroidery, paired with gold heels.

"Timeline is about to be lit (see what I did there?) for Diwali," she shared on social media.

"Brown women doing dope things…. We love to see it!!"

Richa Moorjani

"What an unforgettable night. Celebrating Diwali with these women who bring so much light into this world through their work, advocacy, voices, strength and big loving hearts," shared Richa.

The actress wore a Shubhika sari in a pale cream and baby pink.

Poorna Jagannatha

Never Have I Ever star Poorna Jagannatha wore an Anita Dongre design, with gorgeous gold detailing.

"Last night, I was in a room that’s the essence of Diwali: women who are pure light and full of the life force that changes the world for good," she shared with fans.

Meena Harris

Meena Harris, the niece of vice-president Kamala Harris, wore a custom paisley-print dress from South Asian fashion designer, and her childhood best friend, Nina Sarinaria.

"I feel lucky to consider these extraordinary women my friends and inspiration — thank you for bringing so much love, light, and brilliance to our community. Happy Diwali!!" she shared.

