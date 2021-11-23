﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

ITV Palooza's best dressed stars: All the showstopping looks from Holly Willoughby to Rochelle Humes & more

There's nothing like a red carpet event!

Photo: © Getty Images
We'll never get bored of celeb spotting on the red carpet! On Tuesday evening, ITV's star studded Palooza made a triumphant in-person comeback after the event went virtual during the pandemic last year. 

Taking to the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall, the likes of This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid and ITV icon Ruth Langsford donned their finest eveningwear for the annual event - and we're seriously swooning over the stars' incredible outfits. 

Scroll on to discover the best-dressed stars at ITV's Palooza 2021...

Photo: © Getty Images
Holly Willoughby

We knew Holly Willoughby would deliver at the event, and she looked stunning in a gorgeous black dress. She kept the black motif for the entire outfit with matching shoes and clutch bag.

Photo: © Getty Images
Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes looked dazzling at the event with an eye-catching suit and trousers that ended just at her feet, obscuring her footwear. Like her This Morning co-star, the rest of her outfit matched her main colour with her bag blending in perfectly.

Photo: © Getty Images
Oti Mabuse

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse enchanted at the event with a fierce red dress, featuring a daring thigh slit. She added a beautiful top that featured a netted design, with it sparkling the same ruby as her dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly looked magnificent at the ITV Palooza donning a shimmering black dress that perfectly matched her black shoes. However, her clutch bag was a departure from the black, as she carried a stunning silver one.

Photo: © Getty Images
Alex Scott

Fashion queen Alex Scott delivered once again, with a beautifully daring outfit that consisted of a black top with a plunging neckline, a blazer wrapped around it and some trousers, completed with strappy heels. She also brought some stunning jewellery, accessorising with two cross necklaces.

Photo: © Getty Images
Donna Preston

We didn't expect Fantastic Beasts star Donna Preston to steal the show, but with this outfit she certainly did! Her jaw-dropping ensemble consisted of a corsetted black gown with ruffle detailing at the bottom and intricate patterns across her mid-section, all topped off with an unbelieveable headscarf.

Photo: © Getty Images
Emily Atack

Emily Atack understood the assignment when she showed up in a gorgeous black mini-dress with ruffled sleeves. She also accessorised with several beautiful rings.

Photo: © Getty Images
Linda Robson

Loose Women star Linda Robson made a fashion statement with her look, opting for a gorgeous dress in a muted colour and finished off with some strappy heels.

