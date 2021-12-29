﻿
7 Photos | Fashion

7 best celebrity Christmas bikini photos: Amanda Holden, Michelle Keegan, Rebel Wilson & more

These celebrities are giving us winter sun inspiration

You're reading

This Christmas, a host of famous faces have jetted off in search of some winter sun after the bleakness of 2021 and the coronavirus pandemic dragging on. From Amanda Holden to Michelle Keegan and Rebel Wilson, these celebrities have been making us seriously jealous with their envy-inducing family holiday photos in far-flung destinations – not to mention their amazing figures. Whether they're staying in the Maldives, Mexico or Antigua, these stars have all packed their finest bikinis and swimsuits in their suitcases, serving up some serious swimwear style inspiration for our next getaway.

From string two-pieces to sequin-embellished numbers and racy swimsuits, keep scrolling for all the best celebrity beach photos over the Christmas period…

 

Myleene Klass

Heart radio presenter Myleene Klass looked amazing in a gold bikini as she sunned herself in the Maldives during her Christmas getaway with her fiancé Simon Motson and her three children. The 43-year-old star posed for a beach photo, showing off her glittering bikini top complete with gold sequin detailing.

Amanda Holden

Amanda never disappoints when it comes to her holiday photos, and this stunning bikini snap was no exception. The BGT judge donned a pretty blue and white patterned two-piece from her favourite swimwear designer, Melissa Odabash, while sunning herself in Antigua on Boxing Day. Cheeky as ever, the presenter joked: "Bottoms up".

Busy Philipps

Cougar Town star Busy Philipps shared this arty photo as she posed in a swimming pool during her post-Christmas break. Rocking a stylish bronze string bikini top, Busy accessorised with chunky gold hoop earrings. She captioned the photo: "This is 100 percent the hottest self-timer pic I've ever taken- there's no lame comment where I try to buy back what this is: a thirst trap."

Binky Felstead

Former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead made her followers green with envy when she posted photos from Zaya Nurai Island resort in Abu Dhabi. The mother-of-two showed off her amazing post-baby figure in a black two-piece with high-waisted bottoms as she perched on an ocean swing surrounded by crystal clear waters – stunning.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel posed in a bright red one-piece with an extreme plunging neckline in her latest post, captioned "peace out 2021". Reflecting on her self-professed 'year of heath,' which saw her lose weight and get fit and healthy, the star also discussed turning 40 as she rounded up all her amazing career highlights from the past 12 months.

Nicole Scherzinger

Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger looked absolutely unreal in a mustard-coloured bikini during her pre-Christmas trip to the United Arab Emirates with boyfriend Thom Evans. The good looking duo posed for a sweet snap, but all eyes were on Nicole in her ultra flattering swimwear. She joked: "If I stand on my tippy toes will it make my legs look longer?!"

