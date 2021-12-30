﻿
All of Katy Perry's surreal and stunning Las Vegas outfits

Katy Perry kicked off her Las Vegas residency on Wednesday with a stunning - and surreal - array of outfits from a sunset gown to a mod dress and red leather chaps.

The singer wowed fans with seven outfit changes in the 95-minute set that included her hits from the past decade and featured confetti, rainbows, and larger-than-life set pieces including a mushroom, a toilet and toilet paper, and a giant rocking horse.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker recently left fans wowed with her brunette hair during her appearance at the CMA Awards, and she kept that hair for the residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas where she performed in front of 500 Katy Cats.

But it was the metallic minidress covered in crushed beer containers including two prominent cans positioned on her chest which had fans talking; during the performance she also poured herself a pint mid-performance.

"Katy Perry looks absolutely stunning for the first night of her #PLAY show in Las Vegas," shared one fan as another tweeted: ''Katy Perry was born for Vegas and you can't deny it."

The mom-of-one's setlist kicked off with E.T and also featured songs such as California Gurls, Waking Up in Vegas, I Kissed a Girl, Never Really Over, and Roar.

Many of her outfits were designed by Zaldy including a fabulous pink-and-white mod minidress paired with white knee-high boots.

She also rocked a cutout bodysuit, fringed chaps and a matching mushroom cap hat midway through the show, as she posed on an oversized mushroom.

 

 

Later she changed into a white minidress and turban designed by Heather Picchiottino as she emerged from a toilet surrounded by toilet paper.

Another series of songs saw her wear a bubble-covered dress as she stepped into a large bathtub.

Later, Katy wore a sparkly sunset-colored cutout dress and gold opera gloves designed by a favorite of the singer's, Johnny Wujek.

She closed the show in a pink velvet gown with an embellished neckline.

