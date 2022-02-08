﻿
13 Photos | Fashion

Best dressed stars at The BRIT Awards 2022: Adele, Maya Jama and more

The BRIT Awards are back and attending celebs served up some looks

Adele floors crowds with jaw-dropping look at the BRIT Awards 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
The BRIT Awards are back for 2022 and better than ever. The 42nd annual ceremony took place at the O2 in London, hosted by British comedian Mo Gilligan alongside Clara Mafo and Maya Jama.

With four new awards categories added to the list including Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act and Pop/R'n'B Act, the BRIT Awards 2022 spotlights the most diverse talent across the globe – with the stars pulling out all the stops when it came to their fashion choices. 

From Molllie King's yellow frock to Adele's dramatic necklined dress, we've rounded up the best dressed stars at this year's awards. Luckily for us, the attending guests certainly didn't hold back when it came to red carpet style. Keep scrolling to get the lowdown...

Adele

The stunning singer wowed in a show-stopping velvet dress. The beautful black frock featured a sheer neckline and cape and hugged her figure perfectly as she posed with her hand on her hip.

AJ Odudu

AJ paid homage to her Strictly stint in this dazzling creation by Trang Hung. Doesn't she look sensational?

Alex Scott

The former Arsenal striker, who now guest presents The One Show, showed off her gym-honed figure in a truly effortless ensemble, dazzling fans in a daring black lace dress from couture brand Aadnevik. The 37-year-old paired her look with a pair of leg-lengthening black platform heels.

Ashley Roberts

Ashley's risque dress by Mônot has previously been worn by Kate Hudson, so she's in great company. It takes guts to pull off a cut by this, but she nails it.

Courtney Cox

Courtney and her Snow Patrol guitarist partner Johnny McDaid were pure couple goals, dressing totally in sync in bold black ensembles.

Ed Sheeran

Ed absolutely delighted the crowd in his custom-made Etro suit. The bold blue shade looks incredible with his red hair.

Laura Whitmore

 The Love Island presenter brought the glitter, not only with her David Bowie-esque eye makeup, but her Magda Butrym dress, too. Her bag is from The Outnet, and really speaks to us. Lush!

Maya Jama

There's not many that could get away with a cut-out dress like Maya Jama's, but the TV star makes it look easy. The 27-year-old rocked a torso-baring co-ord by Mônot. Beautiful.

Mollie King

The former Saturdays singer shuns the regular LBD in favour of this zesty ruched number - so cute. Loving the contasting Jimmy Choo strappy sandals.

Oti Mabuse

Oti looks absolute fire in this show-stopping dress by Envy Room and princess heels by Gina.

Raye

This orange maxi dress is so uniqye and fits the Call On Me singer perfectly. Loving the fierce studded heels, too.

Vick Hope

Vick was the golden gal of the red carpet in this sizzling dress by Nadine Merabi. We love the plethora of sequins and the sexy side split.

Vicky McClure

Can we just take a moment to appreciate this incredible corset by Azzi & Osta that Vicky's rocking? The bombastic hem ensures the Line of Duty star stands out from the crowd. Loving the Stephen Webster bling, too.

