10 best dressed stars at London Fashion Week: Alex Scott, Victoria Beckham & more

Front Row fashion, we've missed you.

10 best dressed stars at London Fashion Week: Alex Scott, Victoria Beckham & more
10 best dressed stars at London Fashion Week: Alex Scott, Victoria Beckham & more

10 best dressed stars at London Fashion Week: Alex Scott, Victoria Beckham & more
Photo: © Getty Images
London Fashion Week is where stars and creatives join forces to prove why London deserves its reputation for being the world's most effervescent hub of emerging talent. This week saw veteran designers recycle signature looks and new faces conjure colour bombs on the catwalk, culminating in another vivacious season for British fashion.

READ: The Queen's first ever LFW appearance was iconic

With the carousel of creativity that the runway produces comes a squadron of must-see looks straight from the front row, including fashionista Victoria Beckham and presenter Alex Scott. From singers to supermodels, social media stars to society sweethearts, we've rounded up the 10 best dressed celebrities from London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2022.

 

10 Best Dressed Celebrities at London Fashion Week

 

FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs debuted an ethereal Simone Rocha dress while sitting front row at the designer's show on Sunday. The singer looked angelic in the voluminous white gown, featuring organza skirt, romantic ribbon detailing and asymmetric knit sleeve. The star wore avant-garde eye makeup and a pearl-encrusted tiara, cementing her status as one of music's best dressed.

10 best dressed stars at London Fashion Week: Alex Scott, Victoria Beckham & more
Photo: © Getty Images
Victoria Beckham

Fashion week is often all about peacocking out-there style choices, but Victoria Beckham proves that sometimes less is more. The designer and wife of David Beckham didn't show this season, but was pictured sitting beside Jourdan Dunn and Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan on the front row at Surpriya Lele.

The Spice Girls star wore a classic black tailored suit and black shirt, wearing her hair up in a sophisticated bun.

10 best dressed stars at London Fashion Week: Alex Scott, Victoria Beckham & more
Photo: © Getty Images
Mia Regan

When dressing to impress, Mia Regan certainly isn't shy. The model's Instagram is often inundated with playful, kitschy looks so why should it be any different when it comes to fashion week style?

Mia, who is Romeo Beckham's girlfriend, has taken her front row seat at numerous shows this season. She wore a sporty mismatched midi dress to the Connor Ives show, featuring red and white polka dot print, blue and yellow ombre skirt and a sporty print zip collar.

MORE: Caroline Rush on NFTs and what to expect from London Fashion Week

10 best dressed stars at London Fashion Week: Alex Scott, Victoria Beckham & more
Photo: © Getty Images
Clara Paget

A high society sweetheart, Clara Paget never fails to compose an outfit of the utmost elegance when attending fashion week. The aristocrat graced the fashionscape in unmissable plumes for the 16 Arlington show.

The long satin jacquard dress, boasting the signature 16 Arlington dagger collar, cocooned the blonde beauty in black feather trims, crafting the chicest pregnancy black tie look out there.

10 best dressed stars at London Fashion Week: Alex Scott, Victoria Beckham & more
Photo: © Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn

British beauty Jourdan Dunn wowed fashion week crowds with her flawless front row style. The model showcased a host of eye-catching looks. Our favourite? A black Nensi Dojaka number with cut-out detailing and signature mesh panels.

Pairing the look with some black sunglasses, Jordan fused futuristic Matrix finesse with Charlie's Angels sass. Other notable front row outfits of the model's included a sheer Connor Ives purple tiger bodysuit and a dramatic Richard Quinn floral blazer dress.

RELATED: Lady Kitty Spencer and her twin sisters step out to London Fashion Week

10 best dressed stars at London Fashion Week: Alex Scott, Victoria Beckham & more
Photo: © Getty Images
Abby Roberts

TikTok makeup sensation Abby Roberts dazzled in a baroque sequined mini princess gown with an off-shoulder neckline by British favourite Richard Quinn.

The glitter-clad dress sparkled under the backstage lights at the designer's show, illuminating the star's punk pink hair and teardrop makeup look. A shimmering silver choker, silver boots and acid green nails completed the radiant outfit.

10 best dressed stars at London Fashion Week: Alex Scott, Victoria Beckham & more
Photo: © Getty Images
Alex Scott

When it comes to style, Alex Scott knows how to command attention. The One Show presenter sported an eye-catching jacquard monochrome blazer dress by David Koma, accessorising with leather gloves and leather knee-high boots.

Koma's sculptural pieces have also been worn by Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé and are defined by being assertive, bold and unapologetically feminine.

DISCOVER: Alex Scott is a total icon in platform boots and oversized blazer

10 best dressed stars at London Fashion Week: Alex Scott, Victoria Beckham & more
Photo: © Getty Images
Hana Cross

Model and ex-girlfriend of Brooklyn Beckham Hana Cross looked timeless in little black dress by David Koma while sitting front row at the designer's show. Featuring high neck, sheer panel and diamante flower bra details, the dress elevated Hana's natural beauty to another level.

The outfit, which has also been worn by Chrissy Teigen, is something we would love to see hanging in our wardrobes.

10 best dressed stars at London Fashion Week: Alex Scott, Victoria Beckham & more
Photo: © Getty Images
Chloe Cherry

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry isn't afraid of pushing sartorial boundaries. The American actress looked undeniably mesmerizing in a hypnotic Chet Lo sunset-hued halter neck dress. Recognised for his outlandish textures and boundary-blasting knitwear, the designer transforms wearers into futuristic visions.

Chloe completed her sultry look with a purple and pink sea anemone-esque bag. Where can we get one?

10 best dressed stars at London Fashion Week: Alex Scott, Victoria Beckham & more
Photo: © Getty Images
Tom Daley

We love a man who isn't afraid to experiment with style. Olympic gold medalist and nation's sweetheart Tom Daley sported a multicoloured painterly silk shirt while taking his place at the Daniel W. Fletcher show.

MORE: The Beckhams' secret London Fashion Week appearance revealed

Tom paired the canvas look with some classic black trousers and a black Christian Louboutin bag flaunting jewel-encrusted detailing.

