The best SAG Awards red carpet moments of all time

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards are finally here!

Photo: © Instagram
The SAG Awards has been feeding our fashion needs since it began in 1995 thanks to some incredible outfits that have graced the red carpet.

Even when the ceremony went virtual in 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions, stars were still bringing us our fashion fix with some gorgeous home photoshoots in the most exquisite ensembles.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will mark its 28th outing on Sunday, February 27, and will be back to its pre-pandemic glory with stars flocking to the red carpet once again. In honor of that special occasion, let's look back at some of the more unforgettable looks over the last 28 years…

MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2022 SAG Awards

Kaley Cuoco, 2021

Kaley Cuoco certainly brought the color to the first virtual SAG Awards in her stunning bright pink gown by Prabal Gurung.

Photo: © Rex
Mindy Kaling, 2021

Mindy Kaling radiated beauty in a royal blue dress with an attached cape by Alex Perry.

Photo: © Getty Images
Catherine O'Hara, 2020

Channeling her inner Moira Rose, Catherine O'Hara looked amazing in this burnt orange sequin gown by Marc Jacobs.

Photo: © Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo, 2020

Cynthia Erivo looked incredible in her pink and red gown by Schiaparelli at the 2020 ceremony.

Photo: © Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy, 2019

Melissa McCarthy looked like a total knockout in her sparkling silver gown by Lorane.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Gaga, 2019

Lady Gaga never fails to make a statement. She certainly did at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a Dior Haute Couture gown with a dramatic slit and full skirt.

Photo: © Getty Images
Laura Harrier, 2019

Laura Harrier turned heads in a hot pink dress by Loewe at the 2019 SAG Awards.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o, 2018

Lupita Nyong'o's stunning metallic silver and black feathered Ralph And Russo gown fit her like a dream!

Photo: © Getty Images
Yara Shahidi, 2018

No dress here! Yara Shahidi opted for a cool custom Ralph Lauren Collection jumpsuit with train.

Photo: © Getty Images
Margot Robbie, 2018

Margot Robbie looked divine in her exquisite blush-colored Miu Miu gown. We're loving the feathers and gem embellishments.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kristen Bell, 2018

Kristen Bell added some drama to the 2018 ceremony in her incredible black gown from Yanina Couture.

Photo: © Getty Images
Nicole Kidman, 2017

All eyes were on Nicole Kidman when she stepped out to the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a magical emerald green Gucci dress with peacock-inspired detail on the shoulders.

Photo: © Getty Images
Janelle Monae, 2017

Janelle Monae always makes a style statement. She did in black and white with her Chanel dress and floral updo.

Photo: © Getty Images
Alicia Vikander, 2016

Wearing a Louis Vuitton gown with gold, white and black sequined squares, Alicia Vikander stole the show at the 2016 SAG Awards.

Photo: © Getty Images
Laverne Cox, 2016

Laverne Cox was a knockout in a draped maroon dress by Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Photo: © Getty Images
Julianne Moore, 2015

Julianne Moore's emerald green Givenchy dress was the perfect complement to her pale complexion and red hair. And the beaded fringe added some playfulness!

Photo: © Getty Images
Emma Stone, 2015

Emma Stone jazzed up her Dior tuxedo-style dress with a sheer skirt with extended train.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o, 2014

Lupita Nyong'o uplifted the red carpet with her turquoise Gucci gown with a floral embellished neckline.

Photo: © Getty Images
Amy Adams, 2014

Amy Adams recalled the glamour of Old Hollywood while looking thoroughly modern at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a cobalt blue Antonio Berardi gown.

Photo: © Getty Images
Nina Dobrev, 2013

At the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Nina Dobrev injected a simple silhouette with plenty of drama thanks to the electric pink color palette and slits at the waist. The frock was designed by Elie Saab.

Photo: © Getty Images
Viola Davis, 2012

The actress's Grecian-style white gown with gold embellishment looked amazing on her.

Photo: © Getty Images
Mila Kunis, 2011

In a printed Alexander McQueen gown, Mila Kunis put on a fiery display at the 2011 SAG Awards.

Photo: © Getty Images
Diane Kruger, 2010

The actress's ochre-colored Jason Wu gown isn't a shade we see a lot of on the red carpet. But, it left a lasting impression, especially with her choice to pair it with red lipstick!

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate Hudson, 2010

Kate Hudson's long-sleeved Emilio Pucci gown had a surprise on the reverse thanks to a completely open back! The juxtaposition between the reserved front was striking.

Photo: © Getty Images
Christina Hendricks, 2009

The Mad Men actress proved that redheads can certainly wear red at the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in her ruffled dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
Freida Pinto, 2009

The Slumdog Millionaire star looked lovely in a pleated periwinkle dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
Cate Blanchett, 2008

A pregnant Cate Blanchett captivated onlookers on the red carpet in her floral Balenciaga strapless gown and green earrings.

Photo: © Getty Images
Marion Cotillard, 2008

The French actress charmed at the 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a pleated Nina Ricci dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson, 2007

Jennifer Hudson lit up the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in her curve-hugging, embellished gown.

Photo: © Getty Images
Thandie Newton, 2006

At the 2006 SAG Awards, Thandie Newton had a princess moment in a champagne-colored dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
Eva Longoria, 2005

The Desperate Housewives actress's deep purple dress had an unexpected shot of multicolored embroidery.

Photo: © Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2004

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked gorgeous in gold at the 10th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Photo: © Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston, 2003

Jennifer Aniston mastered minimalism at the 9th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a slinky black dress with cut-out detail.

Photo: © Getty Images
Keri Russell, 2002

The Felicity actress was simply chic in a white dress at the 8th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Photo: © Getty Images
Halle Berry, 2001

Halle Berry wowed on the red carpet with a perfectly cut gown. The bright color had even more interest thanks to the embellished waist.

Photo: © Getty Images
Charlize Theron, 2000

The actress turned heads in a richly embellished gown with dazzling choker necklace.

Photo: © Getty Images
Angelina Jolie, 1999

A blonde Angelina Jolie oozed glamour at the 5th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Photo: © Getty Images
Minnie Driver, 1998

Minnie Driver went short at the 1998 SAG Awards. Her embellished mini dress shone with every turn!

Photo: © Getty Images
Gillian Anderson, 1997

No necklace was necessary thanks to the interesting asymmetrical neckline on Gillian Anderson's black gown.

Photo: © Getty Images
Susan Sarandon, 1996

Susan Sarandon added a surprise accessory – sunglasses! – to her classic navy gown at the 2nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Photo: © Getty Images
Halle Berry, 1995

Halle Berry looked sensational in a fitted black gown with double straps.

