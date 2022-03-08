7 stylish celebrities at International Women's Day: From Katie Piper to Rachel Stevens

﻿
From activists to singers, keep scrolling to see who we swooned over in the style department…

Celebrities came out in force to celebrate this year's International Women's Day. An array of fashionable female stars gathered to acknowledge the significant annual event which champions female achievements across the globe.

From Katie Piper to Rachel Stevens, we were treated to an eclectic host of incredible outfits worn by incredible women. Keep scrolling to discover the celebrity fashionistas at HELLO!'s International Women's Day event...

Rachel Stevens

Rachel Stevens looked seriously stylish in a pair of patent leather trousers, layered with a white T-shirt and modest black blazer. The fashion star, who has her own edit with OASIS, looked undeniably chic, teaming the look with some black heeled boots and a black leather handbag.

Katie Piper

Activist Katie Piper looked flawless in a sweet boucle mini dress featuring short sleeves and collar. The yellow and white tweed number boasted button-down detailing and crew neckline.

Katie teamed the look which some white tights and cream heels, fusing flirty and feminine to create a perfect outfit.

Lauren Silverman

Lauren Silverman looked effortlessly elegant wearing a green silk dress with billowing sleeves in a showstopping emerald hue.

Lauren, who is engaged to Simon Cowell, looked divine in the sumptuous satin number, which she paired with a dark green handbag and some gold jewellery.

Tessy Ojo

Tessy Ojo looked radiant in floral print and glasses as she chatted with the star-studded inventory of guests. The Chief Executive of the Diana Award and trustee of Comic Relief looked sensational in the short-sleeved dress that featured a round neckline and delicate belted waistline.

She layered the look with a fern green leather jacket, crafting a staple ensemble for anyone's spring wardrobe.

Louise Pentland

Lousie Pentland made a statement in zebra print. The YouTube star and content creator wore an animal print maxi dress with long sleeves in striking black and gold tones.

Featuring a V-neck cut and elegant thick waistband, Lousie looked incredible in the look which she paired with some simple black heels.

Natasha Kaplinsky

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Natasha Kaplinksy looked timeless in a long-sleeve white blouse with black ribbon necktie and smart black trousers.

The ex-Strictly star wowed in feminine frills and opted to wear her caramel tresses down in a bouncy blowdry.

Dr Nighat

Dr Nighat looked ravishing in red and rose pink.

The doctor and This Morning regular, who specialises in women's health and family planning, looked polished yet practical in a strawberry red maxi shirt dress which she elevated with a pair of pearlescent point-toe heels. 

