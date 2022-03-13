The most spectacular red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards are finally here and stars from film and TV flocked to LA's Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in their finest fashion.
The red carpet provided some jaw-dropping looks in shades from pink to black and saw the likes of Kristen Stweart, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mandy Moore, Selena Gomez, and more turn up for the star-studded event – which this year is an international affair, with celebrations in both Los Angeles and London.
Check out some of the best-dressed celebrities at the Critics Choice Awards 2022 below…
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart kept it simple but stunning in a shimmery dress.
MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Critics Choice Awards