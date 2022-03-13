﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

The most spectacular red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022

Stars of film and TV were out in fashionable force

The most spectacular red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022
You're reading

The most spectacular red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022

1/11
Next

BAFTA viewers outraged after Betty White left off in memoriam list
The most spectacular red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards are finally here and stars from film and TV flocked to LA's Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in their finest fashion.

The red carpet provided some jaw-dropping looks in shades from pink to black and saw the likes of Kristen Stweart, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mandy Moore, Selena Gomez, and more turn up for the star-studded event – which this year is an international affair, with celebrations in both Los Angeles and London.

Check out some of the best-dressed celebrities at the Critics Choice Awards 2022 below…

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart kept it simple but stunning in a shimmery dress.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

The most spectacular red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez oozed glamour in a red gown with a matching cape.

The most spectacular red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith looked elegant in a metallic strapless column dress.

The most spectacular red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Juliette Lewis

Yellowjackets star Juliette Lewis wowed in a pink strapless gown with bow detailing across the bust.

The most spectacular red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Hannah Einbinder

Hacks star Hannah Einbinder looked incredible in her black tux suit.

The most spectacular red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

Issa Rae

Issa Rae stunned in a red floral halterneck dress and matching clutch.

The most spectacular red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore looked gorgeous in an embellished floor-length dress with an open front.

The most spectacular red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

Kaitlyn Dever

Dopesick star Kaitlyn Dever looked beautiful in a slinky red dress with a daring plunging neckline.

The most spectacular red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Thuso Mbedu

Thuso Mbedu wowed in an intricate gown with a pleated skirt. 

The most spectacular red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin stunned in a royal blue, off-the-shoulder frock with sheer sleeves.

The most spectacular red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy looked incredible in a patterned dress with a matching waist-cinching belt.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back