23 of Holly Willoughby's most memorable Dancing on Ice gowns revealed

As Dancing On Ice comes to a spectacular conclusion this weekend, we've decided to look through the archives of Holly Willoughby's best dresses over the years.
Whether she's wowing us in hot pink or giving us full glamour-puss in black Versace, year after year Holly's frocks leave us utterly awestruck.
From glitter to ostrich feathers, princess silhouettes to mermaid tails and more, keep scrolling to discover some of Holly's most mesmerising gowns...
For the opening weekend of Dancing on Ice 2020, Holly wowed the crowd in a peach-coloured gown from Joao Rolo Couture which featured feathered sleeves, a thigh-high split and silver embellishment across the waist and straps.