12 of the most stylish celebrity couples at the 2022 Oscars

From Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

The Oscars red carpet is one of the most glamorous on the awards season calendar and the 2022 ceremony did not disappoint.

Alongside some jaw-dropping looks from the nominees and lucky guests to bag a ticket, we also saw several celebrity couples bring the glitz and glamor to the occasion.

From Will Smith, who let his wife Jada Pinkett Smith shine on the red carpet, to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis – there were some seriously stylish couples. Take a look below!

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

The coolest couple on the red carpet had to be Kristen Stewart and her fiancee Dylan Meyer. 

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

Jamie Dornan's wife Amelia Warner looked gorgeous in her sparkling gold dress. Jamie scrubs up well too.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith let his wife Jada Pinkett Smith shine on the red carpet. The King Richard star kept his look simple in a classic suit, while Jada went all out in an elaborate Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis couldn't take their eyes off each other on the red carpet. We love Mila's pink Zuhair Murad gown.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner's wife Christine wowed in her beautiful black and silver gown. The duo married in 2004 and look more in love than ever.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem 

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are another stylish couple who always look stunning on the red carpet. We love Penelope's Chanel gown and Javier's all-black outfit.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban always look incredible on the red carpet and the Oscars were no different. 

Olivia Colman and Ed Sinclair

Olivia looked gorgeous in her silver Dior dress beside her dapper husband Ed Sinclair.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked super cool in their matching black outfits.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard have been married since 2009. We love his nod to her stunning custom Schiaparelli dress with his gold leaf pin.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Oscars host Amy Schumer looked beautiful in a navy dress with a black bow embossed under the plunge front. Chris looked dapper in his classic tux.

Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Kristen Dunst and her husband Jesse Plemons were both nominated for Oscars and looked great in their contrasting outfits.

