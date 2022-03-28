12 of the most stylish celebrity couples at the 2022 Oscars

The Oscars red carpet is one of the most glamorous on the awards season calendar and the 2022 ceremony did not disappoint.
MORE: The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Alongside some jaw-dropping looks from the nominees and lucky guests to bag a ticket, we also saw several celebrity couples bring the glitz and glamor to the occasion.
From Will Smith, who let his wife Jada Pinkett Smith shine on the red carpet, to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis – there were some seriously stylish couples. Take a look below!
Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer
The coolest couple on the red carpet had to be Kristen Stewart and her fiancee Dylan Meyer.