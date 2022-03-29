The most memorable Grammys red carpet looks of all time

There's nothing quite like the Grammy Awards when it comes to the show-stopping red carpet looks - anything goes. Celebrities go all-out in statement outfits and we love seeing the dramatic, breathtaking, and sometimes wild looks.
There have been some beautiful and outrageous ensembles over the years, but there are special ones we keep talking about long after. Ahead of the 2022 Grammys on Sunday, April 3, take a look back at some of those memorable style moments.
Dua Lipa, 2021
Dua Lipa turned heads in this sparkly pink Versace dress and Bulgari diamonds. We love the embellished corset-style top and daring thigh-split.