37 Photos | Fashion

The most memorable Grammys red carpet looks of all time

These head-turning looks will go down in history

Photo: © Getty Images
There's nothing quite like the Grammy Awards when it comes to the show-stopping red carpet looks - anything goes. Celebrities go all-out in statement outfits and we love seeing the dramatic, breathtaking, and sometimes wild looks.

There have been some beautiful and outrageous ensembles over the years, but there are special ones we keep talking about long after. Ahead of the 2022 Grammys on Sunday, April 3, take a look back at some of those memorable style moments.

Dua Lipa, 2021

Dua Lipa turned heads in this sparkly pink Versace dress and Bulgari diamonds. We love the embellished corset-style top and daring thigh-split.

Photo: © Getty Images
H.E.R, 2021

H.E.R oozed 70s glam in this purple velvet ensemble by Dundas.

Photo: © Getty Images
Taylor Swift, 2021

Taylor Swift looked sensational in this floral Oscar de la Renta mini dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Cathy Waterman jewelry

Photo: © Getty Images
Ariana Grande, 2020

Who can forget Ariana Grande's elaborate Giambattista Valli gown?

Photo: © Getty Images
Lil Nas X, 2020

Lil Nas X looked incredible in this head-to-toe pink cowboy-inspired Versace number.

Lizzo, 2020

Lizzo looked incredible in this white Versace gown with thigh-split and faux-fur wrap and Schwartz jewels.

Photo: © Getty Images
Cardi B, 2019

This is how you make an entrance! Cardi B commanded attention in a vintage Mugler look.

Photo: © Getty Images
Bebe Rexha, 2019

Bebe Rexha had all eyes on her in this magnificently over-the-top Monsoori gown teamed with Hearts On Fire jewelry and Amwaj earrings.

Photo: © Getty Images
Janelle Monae, 2019

Janelle Monae made a style statement in this structured dress and asymmetrical headpiece.

Photo: © Getty Images
Cardi B, 2018

Cardi B looked like an ethereal angel in flowing Ashi Studio.

Photo: © Getty Images
Adele, 2017

Adele was so regal at the 59th Grammys in a detailed Givenchy dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Gaga, 2016

Lady Gaga channeled Ziggy Stardust in a tribute to the late David Bowie at the 2016 Grammys with her dynamic outfit.

Photo: © Getty Images
Taylor Swift, 2016

Taylor Swift surprised with her vivid Atelier Versace ensemble - a fiery orange bandeau top and a hot pink skirt with an open front.

Photo: © Getty Images
Rihanna, 2015

Rihanna pulled off this gorgeous, voluminous Giambattista Valli Couture strapless gown.

Photo: © Getty Images
Pharrell Williams, 2014

Pharrell Williams' Vivienne Westwood Buffalo hat might be the most iconic Grammys accessory of all time. He wore the statement piece to the 2014 ceremony with a red jacket and jeans.

Photo: © Getty Images
Taylor Swift, 2015

Taylor Swift was a vision in color at the 2015 Grammys thanks to her turquoise Elie Saab gown and purple Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Photo: © Getty Images
Rihanna, 2013

Lady in red! Rihanna gilded onto the red carpet at the 2013 Grammys in an elegant red tulle gown by Azzedine Alaïa.

Photo: © Getty Images
Nicki Minaj, 2012

Nicki Minaj brought a special guest to the 54th Grammy Awards. Her outfit was equally dramatic. The rapper wore a red Versace cape dress emblazoned with a Medusa head.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Gaga, 2011

We don't see red carpet arrivals like this every day! Lady Gaga was carried in a pod onto the 53rd Grammys red carpet. Viewers could still see her gloves and sunglasses.

Photo: © Getty Images
Katy Perry, 2011

Katy Perry showed her sweet side in a flowing Armani Privé gown with angel wings.

Photo: © Getty Images
Nicki Minaj, 2011

Nicki Minaj took the animal print trend to the next level with a fierce ensemble at the 2011 Grammys.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Gaga, 2010

Lady Gaga looked out of this world when she arrived at the 52nd Grammys in galactic Armani Privé. She even carried a star!

Photo: © Getty Images
M.I.A., 2009

M.I.A. attended and performed at the 2009 Grammys on her actual due date! Here, she poses in the press room in a figure-hugging polka dot outfit. The rapper gave birth to a baby boy shortly after.

Photo: © Getty Images
Gwen Stefani, 2007

A pregnant Gwen Stefani showcased her baby bump in a unique leopard and green dip-dye gown from her label L.A.M.B.

Photo: © Getty Images
Mary J. Blige, 2007

Mary J. Blige sparkled at the 2007 Grammys, where she was nominated and won multiple awards. This gown with a metallic belt was also a winning outfit.

Photo: © Getty Images
Christina Aguilera, 2006

Christina Aguilera channeled Marilyn Monroe at the 2006 Grammys with her silky white gown, blonde curls, and red lipstick.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lil' Kim, 2002

Lil' Kim went with a high-speed look in red leather, complete with a Chanel helmet, to the 44th Grammys.

Photo: © Getty Images
Sheryl Crow, 2002

Sheryl Crow showed off her western-inspired ensemble at the 44th Grammys. It was a little bit country, a little bit rock 'n roll!

Photo: © Getty Images
Toni Braxton, 2001

Toni Braxton left little to the imagination with her racy gown.

Photo: © Getty Images
Destiny's Child, 2001

Destiny's Child glittered in gorgeous green gowns at the 2001 Grammys. Their smiles were as striking as their dresses.

Photo: © Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez, 2000

There are few more iconic red carpet looks than Jennifer Lopez's sheer, plunging Versace gown with a tropical print. It set the bar!

Photo: © Getty Images
Céline Dion, 1997

Céline Dion had a head-turning look at the 39th Grammys, where she picked up an award for Album of the Year for Falling Into You.

Photo: © Getty Images
Mariah Carey, 1993

At the 35th Grammys, Mariah Carey looked sensational in a red gown with crisscross straps.

Photo: © Getty Images
Paula Abdul, 1989

Paula Abdul's shimmering look highlighted many trends of the 1980s with its sequins, frills, big sleeves, and bigger hair.

Photo: © Getty Images
Grace Jones, 1983

Icon Grace Jones struck a fierce pose in an oversized hat and woven ensemble that was equally iconic.

Photo: © Getty Images
Bette Midler and Stevie Wonder, 1975

Back in 1975, Bette Midler dressed for the theme with a vinyl-shaped fascinator! Stevie Wonder also made a style statement in a denim patchwork suit.

Photo: © Getty Images
Cher, 1974

Cher proved she has always had a head-turning sense of style at the 1974 Grammys. She showed up in a bikini-style top with an embellished butterfly complete with a matching headpiece.

