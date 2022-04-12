﻿
13 Photos | Fashion

2022 CMT Music Awards' best-dressed stars: Carrie Underwood, LeAnn Rimes, Maren Morris + more

Country music's only fan-voted awards show brought some serious glamour

The night country music fans had been waiting for finally arrived on Monday when some of the genre's biggest names graced Nashville's Municipal Auditorium for the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Alongside memorable performances and collaborations, there was also some show-stopping fashion on the red carpet from the likes of LeAnn Rimes, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, Priscilla Block and so many more!

From classic black to colorful figure-hugging dresses, the CMTs red carpet did not disappoint – take a look at some of the best-dressed stars of the night below…

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood looked sensational in a metallic purple mini dress that showcased her gym-honed physique to perfection.

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes looked like a Grecian goddess in her ethereal white, sheer, flowing gown.

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton looked gorgeous in her figure-hugging white dress.

Carly Pearce

Nominee Carly Pearce looked incredible in this sparkly green, strapless dress with a daring thigh-split. 

Twinnie

Twinnie rocked a classic LBD with a country twist thanks to the fringe detailing. 

Brittney Spencer

Nominee Brittney Spencer oozed glamour in her multi-colored, glittering gown.

Callista Clark

Callista Clark looked typically glam in her 70s-inspired ensemble.

Maren Morris

Maren Morris brought the wow-factor in her bold red skirt and silver sequin cropped top.

Gayle King

CBS Mornings star Gayle King made a surprise appearance in this eye-catching neon pink ensemble. 

Caitlyn Smith

CMT Music Awards nominee Caitlyn Smith looked glam in this metallic blue dress and silver heels.

SACHA

Rising star SACHA looked gorgeous in this bejeweled dress with white fur trim on the sleeves.

Lainey Wilson

Nominee Lainey Wilson rocked her usual boho style in this lacy, all-black ensemble that featured a cheeky thigh-split. 

Priscilla Block

Priscilla Block stood out in this metallic green ensemble that featured plenty of shimmer!

