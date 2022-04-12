﻿
CMT Music Awards 2022: The most stylish couples on the red carpet

Country music's only fan-voted awards show brought the glamour

Photo: © Getty Images
The 2022 CMT Music Awards brought some glamour to Nashville's Municipal Auditorium on Monday night.

But it wasn't just the likes of Carly Pearce, Brittney Spencer, and LeAnn Rimes who stole the show - there were some seriously stylish couples to grace the pink carpet too.

From music legend Billy Gibbons and his wife Gillian Stillwater to Jimmie Allen and his spouse Alexis Gale. Take a look at some of the best-dressed couples below...

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown

Co-host and top nominee Kane Brown mirrored his wife Katelyn in a deep purple suit which contrasted beautifully against her metallic purple mini dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
Billy Gibbons and Gillian Stillwater

ZZ Top legend Billy Gibbons twinned with his wife Gillian Stillwater. The couple both wore black outfits with floral detailing and looked effortlessly cool.

Photo: © Getty Images
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis turned heads in their colorful ensembles. Jimmie rocked a purple jacket with ripped jeans while Alexis looked gorgeous in a pink pantsuit with an attached cape. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris looked gorgeous in her dramatic red skirt and sparkly silver crop top. Her husband Ryan looked suave in a pale pink suit.

Photo: © Getty Images
Jordan Davis and Kristen O'Connor

Jordan Davis looked dapper in a blue suit with a white T-shirt while his wife Kristen stood out in a neon yellow dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
Cody Johnson and Brandi Johnson

Country music star Cody Johnson kept it casual in jeans and a cowboy hat, while his wife Brandi looked pretty in a simple white dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie

Hollywood A-lister Dennis Quaid made a surprise appearance at the CMT Music Awards alongside his wife Laura Savoie. The couple looked stylish in black, with Dennis adding a metallic silver jacket.

