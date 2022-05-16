The biggest names in music flocked to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards – and they brought some serious style with them.
Hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the annual awards ceremony did not disappoint when it came to the red carpet, with the likes of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Kylie Jenner, and Megan Thee Stallion making us swoon with their show-stopping outfits.
From classic black to the colors of the rainbow, the A-list gave us it all! With dreamy dresses and twists on the classics, take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities at the Billboard Music Awards below…
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner put in an appearance to support partner Travis Scott - and she looked sensational in her curve-hugging, tie-dye-style Balmain gown. The couple were even joined by their daughter, Stormi.