﻿
15 Photos | Fashion

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert

The biggest stars in music brought some serious style to Las Vegas

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
You're reading

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert

1/15
Next

Exclusive: Zoe Salmon and husband William Corrie introduce their adorable baby boy
Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
Photo: © Getty Images
1/15

The biggest names in music flocked to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards – and they brought some serious style with them.

Hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the annual awards ceremony did not disappoint when it came to the red carpet, with the likes of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Kylie Jenner, and Megan Thee Stallion making us swoon with their show-stopping outfits.

From classic black to the colors of the rainbow, the A-list gave us it all! With dreamy dresses and twists on the classics, take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities at the Billboard Music Awards below…

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner put in an appearance to support partner Travis Scott - and she looked sensational in her curve-hugging, tie-dye-style Balmain gown. The couple were even joined by their daughter, Stormi.

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
Photo: © Getty Images
2/15

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly brought some edge to the red carpet. Megan looked stunning in a deep-plunge, figure-hugging David Koma gown with a daring thigh-split, built-in gloves, and rhinestone flowers at the shoulders. Machine Gun Kelly, meanwhile, added some glitz to his Dolce & Gabbana suit, adorned with elaborate spikes, with a sparkling silver turtleneck embroidered with Swarovski crystals, and a $30k diamond manicure.

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
Photo: © Getty Images
3/15

Florence Welch

Florence + the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch made a welcomed return to the red carpet in this ethereal beaded purple Gucci frock paired with black lace tights. 

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
Photo: © Getty Images
4/15

Doja Cat

Rapper Doja Cat made a statement in this eye-catching Schiaparelli FW22 Couture black dress that exposed her chest. 

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
Photo: © Getty Images
5/15

Dove Cameron

Singer and actress Dove Cameron made a head-turning appearance in this bold red, pleated gown by Ashlyn.

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
Photo: © Getty Images
6/15

Becky G

Becky G brought the glam in this stunning lilac beaded cocktail dress with a single feathered sleeve from Zuhair Murad.

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
Photo: © Getty Images
7/15

AleXa

K-pop singer AleXa looked incredibly stylish in her black latex mini dress with exaggerated puffed sleeves and matching platform boots. Loving her electric blue hair too!

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
Photo: © Getty Images
8/15

Elle King

Elle King kept it classic and chic in her black, figure-hugging dress.

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
Photo: © Getty Images
9/15

Chloe Bailey

Singer Chloe Bailey poured herself into this black faux-leather, floor-length dress by Valdrin Shahiti that featured cut-out detailing across the stomach and waist.

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
Photo: © Getty Images
10/15

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum made a statement in this bright yellow, Toni Maticevski strapless dress with an off-center slit, which she teamed with black thigh-high boots and opera gloves.

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
Photo: © Getty Images
11/15

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige, who received the Icon Award, looked amazing in this revealing Julien Macdonald frock.

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
Photo: © Getty Images
12/15

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato

Michael Buble mirrored his wife Luisana Lopilato in a classic navy suit with a black shirt and tie. Luisana looked gorgeous in a metallic blue dress with a feathered hem that made her baby bump pop.

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
Photo: © Getty Images
13/15

Latto

Rapper Latto opted for classic black with an elegant twist in this figure-hugging Zigman gown with an extended train.

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
Photo: © Getty Images
14/15

Miranda Lambert

Country superstar Miranda Lambert looked super chic in this dark, denim-style suit with flared pants and navy, pointed-toe heels.

Billboard Music Awards 2022: show-stopping red carpet looks from Kylie Jenner to Miranda Lambert
Photo: © Getty Images
15/15

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion turned heads in this nude, barely-there dress.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back