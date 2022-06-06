﻿
The best looks from the MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet

The fashions are coming in hot

The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards are finally here, one of the entertainment industry's most high profile and fun-loving events.

Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams will host this year's show, with Vanessa commandeering the Scripted section and Tayshia the Unscripted, which took place on 2 June but will air tonight.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria lead the nods for movies and TV respectively with seven each, with other favorites like The Batman, House of Gucci, Selling SunsetRuPaul's Drag Race, and The Kelly Clarkson Show also picking up multiple nominations.

The stars have already begun taking to the red carpet, check here for some of the best looks that have made an impression before the show even kicks off!

Jennifer Lopez

The superstar performer made a late appearance to the show in honor of her being awarded with the Generation Award, but what an appearance indeed! JLo donned a leather plunging top that she paired with a sleek black floor-length skirt and her flowing locks.

Paris Hilton

Paris was one of the first to arrive on the red carpet in a gorgeous bright blue ensemble, covered in sparkle. The dress featured a high slit revealing a skirted mini dress silhouette underneath, which she paired with silver fingerless gloves and matching heels.

Vanessa Hudgens

Host of the show's Scripted awards, Vanessa let the wind play around with her outfit, an airy navy blue off-the-shoulder mini dress featuring sheer sleeves and a train that flowed behind her, paired with a chic slicked back up-do.

Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star brought her love for a smart catsuit to the red carpet in velvet number that featured ruching in front of her chest, sharp shoulders, and a pair of killer stilettos to top it off.

Olivia Rodrigo

The Grammy-winning singer kept it cute in a form-fitting ankle-length black dress featuring a halter top design and a zip-up detail, paired with an up-do that added to the Gen-Z appeal.

Chrishell Stause

Nominated for her Selling Sunset role, Chrishell couldn't have looked more effortless in a black bralette, paired with wide-legged pants featuring sheer cut-outs on the side and a silver clutch.

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin opted for a touch of casual chic with a pair of bandeau tops in red and white, topped off with sleek figure-hugging black pants and a ponytail.

Sydney Sweeney

The Euphoria star went for a more relaxed look with her buttoned down cropped pastel pink shirt, and brought some bling with her sparkly mini-skirt with black buckles and matching shoes.

Tayshia Adams

Host of the night's Unscripted ceremony, Bachelor star Tayshia Adams opted for a black leather structure bodice with an art-deco design, pairing it with a sleek black leather floor-length skirt.

Glen Powell

Top Gun star Glen looked ready to start a summer bash on the carpet in his V-neck white shirt with a gray suit jacket, pants, and shoes, and let's not forget those pilot-appropriate shades! 

Lana Condor

The Netflix star was pretty in pink with a fuchsia jacket paired with a crop-top and shorts that blended into pants, that further blended into some seriously shaped shoes.

