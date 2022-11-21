﻿
15 Photos | Fashion

American Music Awards 2022 best dressed: Carrie Underwood, Kelly Rowland, and more

The stars came out tonight!

American Music Awards 2022 best dressed: Carrie Underwood, Kelly Rowland, and more

Photo: © Getty Images
The American Music Awards, one of the largest fan-voted entertainment award shows, returned with a bang in 2022, along with some incredible styles.

The show is set at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and is slated to feature an exciting night of performances and several tributes as well.

Bad Bunny is heading into the night strong as the artist with the most nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Drake, and Beyoncé.

Carrie Underwood, P!nk, Charlie Puth, Imagine Dragons, and many more are set to take the stage for a big night of fun and lots of fashion.

As they walk the red carpet, here are some of our top picks for the best dressed at the AMAs this year.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood brought her usual flair for country glamor in spades, leaning more into the glamor this time in a baby pink gown featuring silver straps and a keyhole neckline. It was covered in multicolored fringe detailing, a favorite in the singer's wardrobe, and even featured a high slit baring her supremely toned leg.

Taylor Swift

While Taylor wasn't on the red carpet, she did strike it up for the cameras when she emerged as the night's biggest winner with three trophies. She looked sensational in a gold sequin and crystal-covered jumpsuit with a V-neck and cinched waist, sporting matching pumps and her equally golden locks in lush waves.

P!nk

P!nk, as always, was one of the night’s first major red carpet sightings, and brought a fun silhouette to the fray, opting for a green and black fringed mini-dress that was completely backless and put her impressive legs on display. However, it was the detail on it that really made the difference, with the black fringe seamlessly blending into the green and even creating a lightning bolt effect across her chest.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland certainly wasn’t one to go in lightly, opting for a statement-making leopard-print dress featuring an opulent skirt that highlighted her shape and a plunging sweetheart neckline. She topped it off with a pair of black leather gloves and the sharpest and most blunt of black bobs that really elevated her look.

Anitta

Anitta paired her glamor with high fashion and sultriness as she covered up in a structured white bodice and skirt. But the bodice featured a completely crystal-covered hem, while the skirt patterned up to show off quite a bit of skin while also creating a statuesque frame.

Bebe Rexha

One of the biggest names in pop music right now certainly made the biggest entrance as well, taking up a majority of the carpet in her grand tulle red mini-dress, covered in ruffles completely from the giant shoulders to the puff skirt. It even sported a train that trailed behind her elegantly and helped frame her stunning face.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding kept it simple and chic for the night, wearing a two-piece bandeau wrap top with a skirt that was completely covered in crystals and featured a revealing sheer paneling. The matching gloves just served to take it that step further.

Machine Gun Kelly

"What's a red carpet without a little bit of danger" is presumably what Machine Gun Kelly thought when he walked in his opulent purple suit, covered in jutting spikes that made it a "daring fashion move," in other words. 

Gavin Rossdale

Gavin Rossdale certainly went for the simpler look, just donning a black blazer and pants with a white shirt underneath. But it was the clean detailing and the little pop of personality that brought it up, including the polka-dotted tie and the matching shoes.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Emmy-award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph is working off the momentum of a strong year of accomplishments and fashion, with tonight being no exception. She went for a playful hot pink gown with a back slit, matching gloves, and a daring neckline with a patterned top.

Meghan Trainor

Currently one of the biggest sensations on TikTok, Meghan Trainor certainly kept the streak "hot" in her hot pink blazer and wide-legged pants combo, going for the risqué by wearing nothing underneath the blazer, covering up with her long blonde locks.

Wayne Brady

Tonight's host and current Dancing with the Stars finalist Wayne Brady opted for a black satin shirt with matching pants and an equally glitzy fedora, proving that classic pieces never really go out of style.

Witney Carson

Supporting Wayne at the show and performing an opening number with him is his DWTS pro partner Witney Carson, going for a flesh-toned maxi dress that highlighted her sensationally toned physique, impressive even more given she only recently announced her pregnancy.

Måneskin

The Italian rock band on everyone's lips, Måneskin made their AMAs debut in striking fashion, as bassist Victoria De Angelis went for a classic deep blue suit, while her male bandmates switched up their looks by opting for chaps instead of pants with their own suits.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron brought a play of black and white to the carpet, pairing a simple white bustier top with a dramatic ruffled floor-length black skirt and matching gloves. Her hair fell into two strands down to her waist line, and it just made the whole look even more avant garde.

