﻿
22 Photos | Fashion

In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation

In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
You're reading

In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation

1/22
Next

Rylan Clark's neon garden could be the Love Island villa in stunning sunrise photo
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
1/22
Proud Canadian! Avril Lavigne attended the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards while reppin' the Great White North on her signature tie.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
2/22
Striking a pose TRL in 2004, Avril inadvertently started a black-and-blond hair trend.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
3/22
Avril made a fresh and glamorous entrance at the Chanel Couture show during Paris Fashion Week in January 2006.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
4/22
Lavigne looked lovely on the red carpet at the premiere of 'Over the Hedge' at Cannes in May 2006.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
5/22
The Punk Princess celebrated the launch of her album, 'The Best Damn Thing,' in April 2007.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
6/22
Avril donned a schoolgirl-chic ensemble while singing “Girlfriend” at the 2007 Teen Choice Awards.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
7/22
Golden Girl Avril shone brightly at the 2007 American Music Awards in a strapless metallic gown.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
8/22
Introducing her Abbey Dawn collection during Style360 in New York, Avril took the catwalk by storm in 2009.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
9/22
Avril sported a signature Abbey Dawn hoodie as she was spotted on her way to Siren Studios in L.A. in 2010.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
10/22
Hanging out with pal Kim Kardashian at the record release party for “Goodbye Lullaby" in 2011, Avril showed off her signature style in a black tutu and Doc Marten boots.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
11/22
Avril and future-husband Chad Kroeger are a perfect pair as they were spotted going for a romantic stroll in Paris in 2012.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
12/22
Avril reigned on the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards red carpet, wearing spiky metal crown.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
13/22
Avril showed off her curves in a leather green dress for her performnance on Extra in September, 2013.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
14/22
Avril can have her cake and eat it too!
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
15/22
The 29-year-old songstress chose a Brian Rennie for Basler peplum gown for the 2013 Huading Awards, which featured optical-illusion black side panels that showed off her curvy figure.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
16/22
Shortly after her fifth album debuted, the songstress performed on Good Morning America, where she wore a bold tartan dress and Kate Middleton-inspired heels.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
17/22
At the annual Jingle Ball last year, the Canadian songstress chose a long-sleeved zippered mini-dress, which she paired with sky-high black pumps.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
18/22
Rocking leather pants and a pink tartan dress, Avril has clearly branched out from her tomboy look while still maintaining her signature "pop punk" aesthetic.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
19/22
The singer pays homage to Japanese culture with her new single "Hello Kitty," a bubblegum-pop-meets-electro track, which even features a dubstep-inspired drop. Avril's stage outfit reflects the kooky new sound.
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
20/22
After a private battle with Lyme Disease, Avril made her return to the stage in the summer of 2015 at the Special Olympics World Games, where she rocked an embellished black gown to debut her inspirational new song "Fly."
Photo: Getty Images
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
21/22
Though they ended their marriage, Avril and Chad had an amicable reunion as they attended the 2016 Junos - she in an embellished black skater-style dress and he in a black velvet jacket.
Photo: © George Pimentel
In photos: Avril Lavigne's dramatic style transformation
22/22
The former couple also joined forces for Clive Davis's pre-GRAMMYs bash, where Avril wore her blond locks in soft waves with a lacy, mullet-style gown.
Photo: © Getty Images
© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back