All the times Kate wore Temperley London

The Duchess of Cambridge has a handful of designer favourites she often goes to for her royal outings. One in particular is Temperley London whether it be for a more casual look or an elegant night on the town. "Kate does wear our clothes a lot, but it's not planned. You don't know if she is going to wear something until the photographs appear," designer Alice Temperley told HELLO! Fashion Monthly. Still, it's clear that Temperley London is one of the royal's go-to – so here's our gallery of all the times Duchess Kate has worn the label.

Photos: Getty Images

On October 10, 2017, after remaining out of the public eye for more than a month due to severe morning sickness, a pregnant Duchess of Cambridge reappeared looking ladylike and chic in a creation by Temperley London at a charity reception for the Heads Together mental health campaign at Buckingham Palace.

Described as "a modern take on the lace dress underpinned by the season's Elizabethan influence", the iris-hued 'Eclipse Lace Collar Dress' features scalloped edges, frilled sleeves and neckline and a contrast velvet neck tie. The midi, which also comes in white and black and in jumpsuit and minidress versions, retails for $1,095.

Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge adores lace – and she looks amazing in it, as demonstrated at her evening at the National Portrait Gallery gala in March 2017. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a hunter green Temperley London gown for the occasion.

Photo: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

The Duchess elected for a teal lace dress by Temperley to meet the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Samir, in 2016.

Photo: Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Kate was rodeo-ready wearing a Temperley blouse that featured embroidery and bib detailing for the Calgary Stampede, during her tour of Canada in 2011.

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate stepped out in a blue dress with a floral lace overlay for a Diamond Jubilee tea party during her 2012 tour of Asia.

Photo: Danny Lawson - Pool/Getty Images

Kate wore a black lace number by the British designer to the premiere of War Horse in 2012.

Photo: Indigo/Getty Images

Kate went bohemian during her tour of Asia wearing a full-length Temperley dress featuring cross-stitching for a night of dancing in Tuvalu.

Photo: Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

For the 2014 Action on Addiction Autumn Gala Evening at L'Anima, the royal mom wore a daring piece by the British label featuring panels exposing the dress's nude slip beneath.

Photo: Danny Martindale/WireImage

The Duchess wore an Indian-inspired gown by the British designer during her 2016 tour of India with Prince William.

Photo: Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Calgary Stampede Parade donning a white lace blouse by Temperley during her and Prince William's 2011 tour of North America.


Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

The stylish royal attended the 2013 SportsBall wearing a black laser-cut Temperley dress.


Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Duchess made a floral statement in a Temperley frock for the 2012 royal reception held for Team GB Olympic and Paralympic Medalists.

Photo: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The brunette beauty kept it fresh at Wimbledon 2011 wearing a pleated, tiered Temperley London dress.

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

