All the times Kate wore Temperley London

You might like...
-
How the royal family united at Prince Philip's funeral - their most heartbreaking day this year
-
19 brilliant photos of the royals looking festive at Christmas
-
Royal family 2021 Christmas card photos from around the world
-
Kate Middleton 'excited' to host Christmas concert as she shares teaser video
The Duchess of Cambridge donned a very festive Christmas cardigan as she shared a teaser clip from her carol concert at Westminster Abbey."I'm so...
-
Royals' favourite alcoholic drinks – and Duchess Kate's is a huge surprise