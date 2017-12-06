All the times Kate has worn Jenny Packham

﻿
The Duchess of Cambridge has been a loyal admirer of Jenny Packham since her early days as a senior royal. From tours around the world to glitzy red carpet affairs, the mother of two always finds her sartorial stride in pieces from the British designer's collection.

Here, we round up all the times Kate has stepped out in Jenny Packham.

Photo: Getty Images

June 9, 2011

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a stunning sequinned gown at the 10th annual Absolute Return for Kids gala dinner at Kensington Palace.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

July 7, 2011

It was a sunny affair for Kate while arriving at the Calgary airport in a bright yellow knee-length dress. The royal was visiting the Canadian city on her tour of North America.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

July 9, 2011

The royal wore a darling pale blue floral summer dress while stopping by the Santa Barbara Racquet and Polo Club. Duchess Kate and Prince William were in California carrying out their first royal tour as husband and wife.

Photo: © Getty Images

May 11, 2012

The Duchess stole the show in a gorgeous turquoise gown while arriving at 'Our Greatest Team Rises' Olympic concert at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

September 11, 2012

While travelling abroad in Singapore, the Duchess wore a cream creation by Jenny to visit the Botanical Gardens.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

September 13, 2012

Kate wore a subdued mint green dress to visit the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore.

Photo: © NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

June 4, 2013

While pregnant with Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge glowed in a peach pink dress and coat pairing while attending a service of celebration marking the 60th anniversary of the Queen's coronation.

Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

July 23, 2013

To make her first appearance as a new mom, Kate slipped into a sweet and simple blue polka dot dress.

Photo: © Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

September 12, 2013

No one shined as bright as Kate at the Tusk Trust Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London.

Photo: © Danny Martindale/WireImage

April 10, 2014

During Prince William and Kate's three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the duchess donned a knee-length dark-hued dress while at a state reception in Wellington. The look featured a gorgeous fern embellishment on the left shoulder, a fashionable nod to the host country's unofficial national symbol.

Photo: © Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

October 26, 2015

Kate looked simply whimsical in a seafoam green airy gown at the world premiere of Spectre, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Photo: © David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

April 10, 2016

A royal in royal blue! This is definitely the Duchess's colour! Kate looked stunning in a gown and shawl combination at a Bollywood-inspired charity gala held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

September 24, 2016

We just love when the Royal Family steps out together - especially when they are colour coordinated! Kate looked chic and sophisticated in a cerulean blue dress and matching hat while visiting Victoria, British Columbia.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/Getty Images

July 20, 2017

There isn't a colour Kate can't wear! While visiting Germany to meet with researchers, the Duchess chose a sunny embroidered dress for the occasion.

Photo: © Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

