All the times Kate has worn Erdem

16 Photos | Fashion

1/16
Erdem, best known for fabulously feminine florals, was founded by Canada-born designer Erdem Moralioglu in 2005. Famous fans of the brand range from Meghan Markle to Sarah Jessica Parker and, of course, the Duchess of Cambridge, who has made Erdem's creations wardrobe staples for her official engagements. Scroll through to see Kate's best Erdem looks.
2/16
On Feb. 19, 2018, Duchess Kate wore a tea-length lace dress by Erdem as she joined Prince Edward's wife Sophie Wessex to host a Buckingham Palace event on behalf of the Queen, showcasing the work of the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange - including Canadian labels Lucian Matis and Triarchy. Kate's pretty floral frock featured 3/4-length sleeves with scallop edging.

Photo: © Getty Images

3/16
The Duchess stunned in velvet blue Erdem on day three of their royal tour! The Victorian-inspired number looked to be the Erdem Christina Devore Velvet Midi Dress - part of the designer's A/W 17 runway collection. The design features flared long sleeves, a high neckline and is adorned in a floral print. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of oversized hoop earrings.

Photo: © Getty Images

4/16

The Duchess dressed her blossoming baby bump in a flowing, floral Erdem gown with ruffled hemline and sleeves while on a four-day royal tour of Sweden and Norway. She topped the look off with a sleek updo and peal drop earrings.

Photo: Getty Images

5/16

The Duchess looked sleek and sophisticated in a lace overlay Erdem 'Cecile' cocktail dress. Kate was attending a welcoming ceremony at Ottawa’s Rideau Hall in June 2011.

Photo: Getty Images

6/16

The royal enjoyed a pop of royal blue while visiting Quebec in July 2011 for her and Prince William’s North American tour. The gorgeous knee-length 'Jacquenta' dress by the designer featured a beautiful lace overlay on the shoulders, similar to the ensemble she wore the week prior.

Photo: Getty Images

7/16

Kate paired her blue cowl-neck custom Erdem dress with a gorgeous hat of the same hue by Jane Corbett, and held onto an Alexander McQueen clutch. The mother of two wore this stunning ensemble to Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in June 2012.

Photo: Getty Images

8/16

The Duchess and her husband Prince William looked classy as ever while heading for dinner in Eden Hall, the British High Commissioner’s residence in Singapore. Kate chose a flowy floral satin Erdem dress (adapted from their 'Meryl' design from the Spring/Summer 2012 collection) for the occasion.

Photo: Getty Images

9/16

Kate chose a fun pattern, Erdem's 'Sophie' dress, for her visit to Manchester’s The Willows Primary School in April 2013. The Duchess met with staff and volunteers while the school launched a program in partnership with the Royal Foundation, Comic Relief, Place2Be and Action on Addiction. The royal loves to give back, especially when it’s for the benefit of children and youth!

Photo: Getty Images

10/16

Jewel tones really suit the Duchess of Cambridge! Kate was a complete vision in Erdem's vibrant 'Allie' wool crepe coat when she arrived to open the new Avanti Drome at New Zealand’s Cycling Centre of Excellence in Waikato in April 2014.

Photo: Getty Images

11/16

This is a gown fit for a duchess! Kate was all smiles as she arrived for the 100 Women in Hedge Funds gala dinner in London in October 2015. Her Erdem Alouette printed silk-gazar gown featured a bright floral print that flattered Kate’s petite frame.

Photo: Getty Images

12/16

Kate has a way of making even neutral colours pop! The duchess wore a knee-length coat, with a matching hat and pumps, in a regal slate-grey hue. She was attending the Commonwealth Observance Day Service at Westminster Abbey in March 2016.

Photo: Getty Images

13/16

How gorgeous does the Duchess look in this subdued plaid Erdem coat from the designer's Resort 2016 collection? Kate paired the coat with a cute side ponytail and simple black heels while visiting Manchester’s National Football Museum in October 2016.

Photo: Getty Images

14/16

The Duchess dazzled in Erdem's Tess floral-print stretch-ponte dress, featuring pops of complementary neon yellow to attend a meeting for her mental health initiative Heads Together in January 2017.

Photo: Getty Images

15/16

The Duchess of Cambridge was the picture of elegance at a reception for the UK-India Year of Culture. She wore a gorgeous cream Erdem gown at Buckingham Palace in February 2017. The perfect winter ensemble!

Photo: Getty Images

16/16

Kate knows exactly how to transition her wardrobe from season-to-season! For a historical visit to the former Nazi Germany concentration camp in Poland, the Duchess wore a tasteful floral dress. The outing was part of the Royal Tour of Poland and Germany in July 2017.

Photo: Getty Images

