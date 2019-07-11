﻿
20 Photos | Fashion

All the times Duchess Kate looked wonderful in wedges

By Meaghan Wray

The Duchess of Cambridge has always been a style starter, and she sure knows what works for her – especially when it comes to footwear.

From her day-after wedding snaps with Prince William to running after her kids at a polo match and visiting Indonesia on royal tour, Kate is often spotted wearing the perfect wedge heel!

Click through for all the times the duchess looked wonderful in wedges...

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate stepped out to watch Prince William and Prince Harry play in a charity polo match on July 10, and brought Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis along to see their dad and uncle's game! She and Louis had plenty of "aww!"-worthy moments, including when she led him across the field to say hi to the horses.

Kate looked spectacular in an L.K. Bennett summer dress with her trusty Castañer espadrille wedges on her feet.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Shortly after being named royal patron of the Royal Photographic Society, the mom-to-three joined the organization and Action for Children for a sweet workshop with kids. For the fun day in the park, Kate rocked a pair of lace-up wedge heels by Catañer – the same pair of shoes that Duchess Meghan wore while visiting Bondi Beach, Australia.

Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate took a break from maternity leave to take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy on June 10, 2018. Onlookers were mighty impressed when they spotted the royal gracefully chasing after her kids in a pair of Russell & Bromley wedges.

Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal watchers were so excited to spot Kate, Pippa and Carole Middleton on the eve of the soon-to-be Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's big wedding day at Westminster Abbey ub 2911.

The brunette beauty paired a polka-dot dress with black patent leather wedges by L.K. Bennett in their "Greta" style while she waved to fans outside of the Goring Hotel.

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince William and Catherine showed off their newlywed glow as they approached a helicopter at Buckingham Palace that would take them to their secret honeymoon destination the day after their wedding.

Kate appeared to be wearing the very same wedges she wore on their wedding day eve, proving they were an excellent purchase!

Photo: © John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The duchess was tanned and summer ready while on the Jubilee tour to Honiara, Guadalcanal Island while in the Solomon Islands in 2012.

Kate wore traditional island clothing and paired her colourful number with a wedge sandal by Stuart Weitzman in their "Minx" style. A perfect look for warm weather!

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge wore one of her go-to pairs of wedges during a visit to Slave Lake, Alberta. She went with her black slingback Pied a Terre “Imperia” shoes.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate looked stylish as ever while cheering on her husband at the Audi Polo Challenge charity polo match in May 2012. She paired a turquoise summer dress with her Stuart Weitzman “Minx” sandals for the day.

Photo: © Indigo/Getty Images

Sporty Kate made an appearance at a July 2012 visit to Bacon's College! She kicked around a soccer ball, wearing her elegant Monsoon Fleur espadrille wedges. The visit was part of the Coach Core initiative – one Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have also been a part of.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate presented gold medalist Aled Davies with his medal during the ceremony for the Men's Discus Throw. Kate broke out her pair of Stuart Weitzman “Corkswoon” wedges.

Photo: © Miles Willis/Getty Images

She wore the same black wedges while enjoying a walkabout at Gardens by the Bay, a stop that was part of their Diamond Jubilee Tour of the far east in September 2012 in Singapore.

Photo: © Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images

Kate definitely saved room when it came to packing, as she wore the wedges again while visiting Tavanipupu Island in the Solomon Islands.

Photo: © Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Kate looked darling in yellow lace, paired with her Stuart Weitzman "Minx" wedges, while arriving at Honiara International Airport on Guadalcanal Island in the Solomon Islands.

Photo: © Danny Lawson - Pool/Getty Images

Kate hit a volleyball during a SportsAid Athlete Workshop at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in October 2013, looking no further than her Stuart Weitzman “Corkswoon” wedges to keep her ankles safe.

Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate wore the same wedges during a trip to Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games in 2014, which perfectly matched her bright blue dress and navy blazer.

Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Casual Kate (and casual William!) stopped by the America's Cup World Series in July 2016. Kate paired skinny jeans and a regulation collared shirt with her Monsoon Fleur espadrille wedges.

Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In 2009, two years before Kate became the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate wore her pair of Pied a Terre “Imperia” wedges for a charity polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club.

Photo: © Anwar Hussein/WireImage

She wore the same Stuart Weitzman wedges while watching the gymnastics at the SECC Precinct during the 20th Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate's Monsoon Fleur wedges were perfect for a day at Towan Beach in Newquay, England in September 2016.

Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

