Every stylish star on the red carpet at TIFF 2019

By Zach Harper

Rosamund Pike helped close TIFF in style! She walked the red carpet for her film Radioactive in a gorgeous shouderless white dress with a leather midriff and accents and looked like the total queen she is!

Photo: © Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Wow! Priyanka Chopra brought an equal mix of glamour and unique style to the red carpet of her new Hindi film The Sky is Pink on Sept. 13. Showing off her love of art, she took to the red carpet in an incredible white dress splashed with black ink in multiple ruffles. It's definitely one of the coolest looks we've seen at TIFF so far this year!

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

We are completely OBSESSED with Kerry Washington's look on the American Son red carpet!

Photo: © Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

She was showing it off - with good reason!

Photo: © Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Sarah Gadon looked so stunning on the red carpet for American Son on Sept. 12!

Photo: © Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images

We think Charlie Hunnam likes blue! He certainly looks good in it. The star wore his second blue suit in two days to the Jungleman red carpet on Sept. 12.

Photo: © Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Bruce Springsteen looked classy on the red carpet for the new Western Stars documentary about his latest album that screened at TIFF on Sept. 12.

Photo: © Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

In what's definitely one of the best looks of TIFF 2019 so far, Natalie Portman wore a lace one-shoulder gown to the Lucy in the Sky premiere on Sept. 11. We are OBSESSED with this look! It's incredible and calls to mind the Black Swan era.

Photo: © Sonia Recchia/WireImage

Don Draper? More like Don Dapper! Jon Hamm wore an amazing grey-and-blue plaid suit on the Lucy in the Sky red carpet.

Photo: © Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Zazie Beetz wore her second amazing dress at TIFF 2019 on the Lucy in the Sky red carpet.

Photo: © Sonia Recchia/WireImage

The goddess who is Jane Fonda looked incredible in a polka-dot blouse and black pants on the red carpet for a L'Oreal panel on Sept. 11.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images

It was humid in Toronto on Sept. 11, but Javier Bardem was definitely chilling out in fall clothes on the Sanctuary red carpet.

Photo: © Getty Images

Charlie Hunnam looked ruggedly handsome on the red carpet for True History of the Kelly Gang - and wasn't afraid of a little bit of rain - on Sept. 11.

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images

Thomasin Mckenzie wore a lovely baby blue dress on the red carpet for True History of the Kelly Gang, her second major screening at TIFF 2019.

Photo: © Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert's incredible look on the Frankie red carpet was alllllll about metal.

Photo: © Dominik Magdziak Photography/WireImage

Edward Norton cut a laidback (but dressy, with that shirt) figure at the Motherless Brooklyn press conference on Sept. 11.

Photo: © Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Willem Dafoe looked relaxed and happy at the same event.

Photo: © Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Renee Zellweger looked so charming on the Judy red carpet on Sept. 10! We're also wondering if her beautiful baby blue dress with buttons and a belt is kind of an homage to Judy Garland's gown in A Star is Born...

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images

Broadway star Cynthia Erivo chose a stunning peach gown on the red carpet for Harriet, in which she plays abolitionist Harriet Tubman, on Sept. 10! Her performance in the film is getting rave reviews, and it's only her third film role!

Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joe Alwyn looked very stylish with a dark blue suit and white shirt on the Harriet red carpet.

Photo: © Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

When's the last time you saw a red, white and green polo shirt under a suit? Shia LaBeouf did just that on the Honey Boy red carpet on Sept. 10.

Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We're seeing some very unique colour combinations this TIFF! Lucas Hedges chose a tan suit with a green shirt for his red carpet appearance at Honey Boy's premiere.

Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Byron Bowers had a very unique look on the Honey Boy red carpet with this blue plaid suit!

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images

Noah Jupe, who's already made waves with his unique style on the Ford v Ferrari red carpet this week, looked great in slick black boots, a black suit, orange shirt and unique jewellery. He had his Harry Potter earring on display again, too!

Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Edward Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson looked like a stylish and happy couple on the Motherless Brooklyn red carpet on Sept. 10.

Photo: © Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Willem Dafoe chose a simple suit for the Motherless Brooklyn red carpet on Sept. 10.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images

Gael Garcia Bernal chose a grey textured suit and a dark blue shirt for his second screening at TIFF 2019 for Chicuarotes.

Photo: © Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images for Cinepolis

We love Kathryn Hahn's look on the Mrs. Fletcher red carpet! She chose a plain white blouse underneath a black skirt held up by suspenders that made it look like overalls-meet-dress!

Photo: © Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Gugu Mbatha-Raw looked like a total queen in her dress, which is by Rodarte, on the Guest of Honour red carpet.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Sterling K. Brown looked very classy on the red carpet for Waves on Sept. 10.

Photo: © Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Maya Hawke, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter, wore a very unique gown to the Human Capital premiere. If you look closely, it has butterflies and plant prints on it!

Photo: © Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Liev Schreiber looked like such a gentleman in the red carpet for Human Capital on Sept. 10!

Photo: © Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Peter Sarsgaard brought some striped flair to his outfit on the Human Capital red carpet!

Photo: © Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Alex Wolff was on his third red carpet this TIFF on Sept. 10, this time for Human Capital. He chose an almost entirely grey look with the exception of black boots.

Photo: © Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Trudie Styler looked very Parisian on the red carpet for Human Capital!

Photo: © Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Luke Wilson loves these shoes! This is the third time we've seen them this week. He was wearing his favourite kicks again on the red carpet for Guest of Honor on Sept. 10.

Photo: © Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Leslie Odom, Jr. looked very handsome all in black on the Harriet red carpet!

Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Caitriona Balfe wore her second stunning outfit in two days to the Ford v Ferrari press conference on Sept. 10.

Photo: © Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Christian Bale looked relaxed in a black dress shirt, jeans and Adidas shoes at the Ford v Ferrari press conference.

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images

Josh Lucas looked casual and dressy at once with a tan blazer, brown dress pants and a blue T-shirt at the Ford v Ferrari press conference.

Photo: © Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The man himself! Joker star Joaquin Phoenix looked handsome in a trim black suit with his hair tied back on the red carpet on Sept. 9.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix's girlfriend, looked gorgeous in a black gown on the Joker red carpet.

Photo: © Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Joker producer Bradley Cooper looked cool and dapper on the red carpet in a suit that he accented with suede shoes!

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Bradley got a great moment in with Robert De Niro on the Joker red carpet!

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Joker producer Bradley Cooper and director Todd Phillips had a pretty funny moment on the red carpet on Sept. 9!

Photo: © Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Edward Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson looked casual and very happy on the Joker red carpet.

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images

Zazie Beetz looked beautiful dressed all in a black velvet dress and knee-high leather boots at the Joker red carpet!

Photo: © Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie Sandler looked very happy on the Uncut Gems red carpet on Sept. 9!

Photo: © Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

What do you think of The Weeknd's new look? He debuted it on the Uncut Gems red carpet, and we love it! Very '80s!

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski joined her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, one of the producers of Uncut Gems, on the film's red carpet.

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images

Idina Menzel chose a gorgeous brown dress with matching shoes for the Uncut Gems international premiere on Sept. 9.

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images

More gems on the Uncut Gems red carpet! We're loving LaKeith Stanfield's look!

Photo: © Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Julia Fox took the name of Uncut Gems literally when she wore this gorgeous gem-studded skirt to the film's international premiere on Sept. 9!

Photo: © Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Daniel Radcliffe was very handsome in a blue suit with a black shirt underneath at the Guns Akimbo world premiere on Sept. 9.

Photo: © Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Katharine McPhee looked her usual stylish self at the TIFF Tribute Awards gala on Sept. 9, at which her husband David Foster received the TIFF Special Tribute award for his work in music and film.

Photo: © VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Taika Waititi, whose Jojo Rabbit had its world premiere at TIFF 2019 to critical acclaim, won the TIFF Ebert Director Award. He walked the red carpet in an entirely teal textured suit, showing off more of his unique style, which he's showcased all week.

Photo: © Jemal Countess/WireImage

Isabelle Huppert looked gorgeous and glittering at the TIFF Tribute Awards on Sept. 9! She presented the MGM Mary Pickford Award to rising star Mati Diop, the winner of the Cannes Grand-Prix for Atlantics, which screened at TIFF.

Photo: © Jemal Countess/WireImage

Golden Globe-nominated Canadian actor Stephan James looked amazing at the TIFF Tribute Awards gala. He chose a dark grey textured suit with an off-white shirt and brown leather shoes for the event, at which he made a speech.

Photo: © VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Stephan's brother, Endings, Beginnings star Shamier Anderson, got in a good laugh on the red carpet at the TIFF Tribute Awards gala! We love his suit! What a great look! That pocket square!

Photo: © VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Sarah Gadon looked beautiful in a gorgeous blouse and black lace skirt at the TIFF Tribute Awards gala on Sept. 9!

Photo: © Jemal Countess/WireImage

Meryl Streep is a legend for a reason! The star, who is being honoured with TIFF's inaugural TIFF Tribute Actor Award on Sept. 9, stopped in for the premiere of The Laundromat and was wearing a gorgeous dress with white flower patterns and falling petals. She also sported really stylish shades and had a huge smile!

Photo: © Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gary Oldman's suit on the red carpet of The Laundromat is almost a Joker reference! It's a blue that's almost purple and we wonder if he's excited for the Joker red carpet on Sept. 10!

Photo: © Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Antonio Banderas's look on the red carpet for The Laundromat was ALLLLLLL European festival season. Those shades totally ooze Italian summer style!

Photo: © Getty Images

A bearded Christian Bale looked confident and dapper on the Ford v Ferrari red carpet on Sept. 9.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images

Matt Damon looked happy and relaxed on the Ford v Ferrari red carpet with his wife Luciana Barroso. She looked gorgeous in a dress that had a black top and sheer floral pattern on its skirt.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images

Caitriona Balfe looked like a total angel on the Ford v Ferrari red carpet in an off-white gown by New Zealand's Paris Georgia.

Photo: © Philip Faraone/WireImage

Josh Lucas looked great in a blue suit on the Ford v Ferrari red carpet on Sept. 9.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Katharine McPhee and David Foster looked happy and in love on the red carpet for David Foster: Off the Record a new documentary about the legendary Canadian music producer.

Photo; © Jemal Countess/WireImage

Nicole Kidman looked absolutely stunning at the world premiere of The Goldfinch in a black sequined dress with a black jacket over her shoulder. Queen!

Photo: © Philip Faraone/WireImage

Sarah Paulson was absolutely stunning in Prada.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Luke Wilson wore sneakers to a world premiere!

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Ansel Elgort looked so dapper on the red carpet - and made a brave decision to pair loafers with his suit!

Photo: © Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Aneurin Barnard added a bit of flair to his nearly-all-black suit with a bolero tie!

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Willa Fitzgerald looked incredible in a white dress, which she paired with a beautiful tassled white shawl around her shoulders.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Rising star alert! Oakes Fegley showed off his dapper style with a pinstriped suit, black tie, white shirt and the best shoes we've seen yet at TIFF on the red carpet.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Denis O'Hare showed off his big personality with a blue suit, polka dot dress shirt and black shoes with sky blue laces.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Finn Wolfhard looked dapper in a very unique black suit with gold trim, which he paired with white shoes.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Young Aimee Laurence looked very happy to be at the world premiere of The Goldfinch!

Photo: © Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TIFF

Scarlett Johansson showed up to her second premiere of the day in a gorgeous silver dress for Jojo Rabbit!

Photo: © Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Did Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit premiere look make him the most dapper man at TIFF on Sept. 8? We think so!

Photo: © Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Alfie Allen chose a very unique look for the Jojo Rabbit red carpet!

Photo: © Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Thomasin McKenzie wore a red and gray sequined blouse on the Jojo Rabbit red carpet with a black dress and unique belt.

Photo: © Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Roman Griffin Davis was sporting some awesome kicks on the Jojo Rabbit red carpet!

Photo: © Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Stephen Merchant chose a grey suit, pink shirt with an open collar and tan Oxfords for his appearance on the Jojo Rabbit red carpet.

Photo: © Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Leonardo DiCaprio, producer of the documentary And We Go Green, looked very relaxed in a black suit with no tie and sunglasses on its red carpet on Sept. 8.

Photo: © Philip Faraone/WireImage

Scarlett Johansson looked stunning in a white Oscar De La Renta dress with black floral accents and teal heels.

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images

Scarlett's dress matched her back tattoo!

Photo: © Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Adam Driver came to his second premiere in a day looking as good as he did at the first... probably because he was in the same suit. Can you blame him?

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images

Ray Liotta chose a simple black and white look for Marriage Story's red carpet.

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images

Ellen Page came dressed all in black with environmental messages on her shirt and hat at the premiere of her new documentary There's Something in the Water on Sept. 8.

Photo: © Geoff Robins / AFP/Getty Images

Allison Janney always makes bold fashion choices, and this TIFF was no exception. She attended the world premiere of Bad Education in a sleeveless red dress with a burgundy pussy bow!

Photo: © Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley was in a very unique Louis Vuitton drses with black boots at the Endings, Beginnings premiere.

Photo: © Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Jamie Dornan chose a textured black suit with white sneakers for his Endings, Beginnings red carpet appearance.

Photo: © Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Matthew Gray Gubler chose a unique tiger-esque scarf for his red carpet look at the Endings, Beginnings premiere.

Photo: © Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Shamier Anderson wore a cornflower blue suit on the Endings, Beginnings red carpet.

Photo: © Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Ray Romano looked dressy and casual at once on the red carpet for Bad Education on Sept. 8!

Photo: © Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Alex Wolff made several bold choices on the Bad Education red carpet, pairing a blue suit with a black turtleneck and Doc Martens.

Photo: © Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Rafael Casa pulled off a rarely seen look on red carpets - a grey suit with burgundy shirt and burgundy sneakers! He looked smoking at the Bad Education world premiere.

Photo: © Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Geraldine Viswanathan looked gorgeous at the Bad Education world premiere in a red dress with heels that had sunflower detailing on them!

Photo: © Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Catherine Curtin, known for her work on Orange is the New Black, wore multiple different patterns on the Bad Education red carpet.

Photo; © Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Gael Garcia Bernal looked handsome on the red carpet for Ema!

Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tim Roth kept it casual on the red carpet for The Song of Names, sporting jeans, a black blazer and shirt and boots.

Photo: © Jemal Countess/WireImage

Misha Handley and Danny DeVito love each other so much! They were hugging each other on the Song of Names red carpet and were spotted at a party hugging after, too. So sweet!

Photo: © Jemal Countess/WireImage

Luke Doyle looked very rock 'n' roll on the Song of Names red carpet!

Photo: © Jemal Countess/WireImage

Jonah Hauer-King and Maya Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke) looked gorgeous on the Song of Names red carpet in a checkered dres with a collar, while Jonah Hauer-King exuded old school Hollywood charm with his look!

Photo: © Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne looked classy and chic in a houndstooth suit on the red carpet for The Aeronauts on Sept. 8.

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images for TIFF

Eddie's co-star Felicity Jones looked like a shimmering, sparkling angel with a silver gown with star detailing on The Aeronauts's red carpet.

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images for TIFF

Kristen Stewart looked incredible for yet another day of TIFF at the press conference for Seberg on Sept. 8.

Photo: © Tasos Katopodis/WireImage

We're loving Nicole Kidman's sweater! And her shoes! This entire outfit is just so HER.

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images

We are loving Sarah Paulson's entire outfit at the press conference for The Goldfinch, but especially her shoes!

Photo: © Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ansel Elgort looked ready for prep school in an Argyle sweater, dress pants and white shoes with a bowling bag at the Goldfinch press conference.

Photo: © Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Adam Driver looked his usual prim and proper self on the red carpet for The Report.

Photo: © Tasos Katopodis/WireImage

Annette Bening chose a simple black look with a textured blazer for The Report's red carpet on Sept. 8.

Photo: © Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Welsh star Aneurin Barnard looked very rock 'n' roll at the press conference for The Goldfinch on Sept. 8 in a leather jacket, Doc Marten boots, black jeans and a white T-shirt.

Photo: © Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images

Oakes Fegley chose bright colours for the Goldfinch press conference.

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images

Luke WIlson chose a slick blue suit with brown running shoes for the Goldfinch press conference.

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images

Nicolas Cage had a very Joaquin Phoenix vibe going on on the red carpet for Color Out of Space on Sept. 7!

Photo: © Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Is this the look of the festival or what?! Jennifer Lopez is a legend for a reason. She showed up to the Hustlers premiere in one of the most incredible dresses we've ever seen. Icon!

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Power couple in the house! Jennifer Lopez had a surprise for everyone at TIFF: Alex Rodriguez! She brought her fiancé with her to the Hustlers premiere, and he looked as incredible as her in a blue suit and white shirt with an open collar.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Look out! Constance Wu and her sparkling, spectacular dress with its incredible train are coming for you!

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Lili Reinhart was rocking an incredible Rodarte dress with flower details on the shoulders!

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Keke Palmer chose an absolutely stunning and very daring dress from Roberto Cavalli for the Hustlers red carpet.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Julia Stiles looked classy in black on the Hustlers red carpet.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Trace Lysette looked statuesque in this beautiful golden dress with a matching clutch on the Hustlers red carpet!

Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madeline Brewer opted for a black lace dress with a long train on the Hustlers red carpet.

Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

WOW! Kristen Stewart looked unbelievable in Chanel on the Seberg red carpet on Sept. 7!

Photo: © Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Wow wow wow! The legend who is Jamie Lee Curtis looked unbelievable in red on the Knives Out red carpet on Sept. 7!

Photo: © Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson looked slick in his suit on the red carpet for The Lighthouse!

Photo: © Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Willem Dafoe looked dapper in a blue suit with a black tie on the red carpet for The Lighthouse!

Photo: © Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Is Michael B. Jordan the most stylish man at TIFF this year? We think so! Look at this gorgeous burgundy suit he wore to the Just Mercy press conference!

Photo: © George Pimentel/WireImage

Jamie Foxx loves this hat! It made a red carpet appearance at the Just Mercy premiere on Sept. 6 and resurfaced the next day at the press conference!

Photo: © George Pimentel/WireImage

Sarah Paulson was a vision in a gorgeous white dress with daisy patterns on the red carpet for Abominable on Sept. 7!

Photo: © Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Her co-star Chloe Bennet looked incredibly stunning in a powder blue dress with a very long train!

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Jamie Dornan looked so handsome in a black cardigan, black jeans and white sneakers on the Synchronic red carpet on Sept. 7!

Photo: © Jeremychanphotography/WireImage

Captain America in the house! There is so much going on with Chris Evans's Knives Out world premiere red carpet outfit! We love it.

Photo: © Tasos Katopodis/WireImage

Toni Collette looked like a total boss on the Knives Out red carpet!

Photo: © Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

We don't know what Don Johnson was gesturing to on the Knives Out red carpet, but whatever it was, we're laughing! Do you think he'll have time to meet up with his daughter Dakota this weekend? They're both at TIFF at the same time!

Photo: © Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Was Julie Delpy's red carpet look at My Zoe inspired by Duchess Meghan? Her dress appears to be the green version of the Carolina Herrera look Meghan wore in Morocco earlier this year.

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images

We are loving this purple suit Richard Armitage wore to the My Zoe red carpet on Sept. 7!

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images

The happiest person at Rosario Dawson! Look how happy the Briarpatch star was!

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images

Wesley Snipes looked classy in all black on the Dolemite is My Name red carpet.

Photo: © Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Tituss Burgess wore a textured pink suit with incredible silver sneakers on the Dolemite is My Name red carpet on Sept. 7.

Photo: © Jeremy Chan/WireImage

Steve Coogan looked snazzy in a grey suit on the red carpet for Greed!

Photo: © Jeremy Chan/WireImage

Isla Fisher was a standout on the Greed red carpet in green on Sept. 7!

Photo: © Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Andrew Phung of Kim's Convenience looked casual and cool on the Coming Home Again red carpet.

Photo: © Darren Eagles/Getty Images

Matthew Rhys chose a blue suit for his A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood red carpet appearance.

Photo: © Amy Sussman/SHJ2019/WireImage

Tom Hanks looked every bit the gentleman he is - with beard! - at the A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood premiere on Sept. 7. We kind of think he and David Letterman should have a beard-off...

Photo: © Amy Sussman/SHJ2019/WireImage

Chris Cooper looked cool and collected on the A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood red carpet on Sept. 7!

Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alfie Allen (he's Lily Allen's brother, if you're keeping track) chose a very playful suit and polo shirt for the How to Build a Girl premiere on Sept. 7!

Photo: © Dominik Magdziak Photography/WireImage

Author Caitlin Moran, who wrote the book How to Build a Girl, on which the film is based, looked like a boho rock star in a very unique and colourful red carpet outfit for the film's premiere!

Photo: © Dominik Magdziak Photography/WireImage

Riz Ahmed looked dapper in a simple black-and-white ensemble at the Sound of Metal world premiere.

Photo: © Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Is this the most glam pantsuit of all time? We think so! Susan Sarandon showed up to the Blackbird world premiere in a glam outfit by Cavalli that she told Hello! Canada's parties correspondent Jen Kirsch she's had for years. And on her feet... shiny disco ball shoes! It was all so bright she had to wear sunglasses at night!

Photo: © Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Rainn wilson made sure to add some rock 'n' roll to the grey suit with black shirt on the Blackbird red carpet in the form of black Converse All Stars.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

All-black ensembles are a major trend this year! Annette Bening chose a classy fully noir outfit for the red carpet of Hope Gap.

Photo: © Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Bryce Dallas Howard wore a very daring and gorgeous blue dress with red floral patterns and a plunging neckline on the red carpet for Dads, the new documentary she directed, which stars her father, Ron Howard.

Photo: © Jemal Countess/WireImage

Dakota Johnson looked incredible in a black lace Chanel dress at the world premiere of The Friend on Sept. 6! Definitely one of the best looks of TIFF 2019 so far!

Photo: © Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Brie Larson looked like she stepped out of a dream in a gorgeous pink gown with a super long train on the red carpet for Just Mercy on Sept. 6. Definitely one of the best looks of TIFF 2019 so far!

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

The king is here! Michael B. Jordan looked incredible on the red carpet for Just Mercy on Sept. 6. Bow down!

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Jamie Foxx looked his usual dapper self with a grey suit, black shirt and matching grey hat on the Just Mercy red carpet.

Photo: © Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Jason Segel oozed casual cool on the red carpet for The Friend in a black velvet blazer, drses shirt, jeans and worn leather shoes. He told Hello! Canada that his favourite thiing about Canada is poutine.

"I love poutine!" he said.

Photo: © Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

O'Shea Jackson looked slick in an all-black suit on the red carpet for Just Mercy on Sept. 6.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

How awesome was Rob Morgan's unique outfit on the red carpet for Just Mercy? It's easily one of the coolest TIFF 2019 looks so far! We're crazy about it and clearly, so is he!

Photo: © Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

ET Canada reporter Sangita Patel looked totally stunning in a pink dress at the world premiere of Just Mercy!

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Isabella Kai's dress on the red carpet for The Friend had some serious ruffles game.

Photo: © Tommaso Bodi/Wireimage

Heather Graham looked stunning on the red carpet for The Rest of Us, choosing a dress in multiple shades of blue!

Photo: © Jemal Countess/WireImage

Susan Sarandon was all sorts of funky cool as she stepped out to the press conference for Blackbird on Sept. 6. She chose a brown jacket with matching pants, a gold shirt, shades and awesome patterned kicks!

Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rainn Wilson looked casual in a blue jacket, burgundy polo shirt, black pants and kicks at the press conference for Blackbird on Sept. 6 at TIFF 2019.

Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sam Neill wore a black blazer, pinstriped shirt, jeans and running shoes to the Blackbird press conference.

Photo: © GP Images/WireImage

Caliente! Antonio Banderas looked cool on the red carpet for the Canadian premiere of Pain and Glory at TIFF 2019. He wore black suit, black pants, black shirt, running shoes and shades.

Photo: © Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pedro Almodovar hit the red carpet for Pain and Glory in a blue checkered suit with a blue turtleneck and black dress shoes.

Photo: © Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

WOW! Jessica Biel looked jaw-droppingly stunning in a fantastic pinstriped pantsuit and blouse with a completely different pattern on the TIFF red carpet. She was in Toronto for the premiere of Limetown, her new Facebook Watch TV series. She stars in and executive produced the show, which was filmed in Vancouver!

Photo: © Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Dev Patel looked dapper in a navy blue suit and white shirt as he attended the world premiere of The Personal History of David Copperfield and helped kick off TIFF 2019!

Photo: © Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Hugh Laurie looked casual yet snappily dressed on the Personal History of David Copperfield red carpet in a black jacket, checkered shirt and jeans.

Photo: © Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Welsh actor Aneurin Barnard looked stylish in a red suit with black shoes and a simple black shirt at The Personal History of David Copperfield world premiere.

Photo: © Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

We're screaming for Neve Campbell! The Canadian star looked completely stunning in a black leather dress on the red carpet for Castle in the Ground at TIFF on Sept. 5!

Photo: © Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Neve's Castle in the Ground star Imogen Poots co-star chose a green-and-black dress with super shiny grey shoes.

Photo: © Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Schitt's Creek star Noah Reid looked casual and cool at the red carpet for Clifton Hill.

Photo: © Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Hannah Gross, Canadian acting legend Paul Gross's daughter, chose a pretty black lace number with multiple patterns for the red carpet at the Clifton Hill premiere.

Photo: © Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Amy Jo Johnson, best known for her role as the Pink Ranger on Power Rangers looked stylish in a black lace dress at the premiere of Tammy’s Always Dying, which she directed. Did you know Amy Jo became a Canadian citizen in 2015?

Photo: © Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Martin Scorsese, who directed legendary documentary The Last Waltz about The Band, was on hand for the premiere of Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, which opened TIFF 2019 on Sept. 5. He looked very professional in a simple blue suit with a sky blue shirt and red tie!

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Canadian music legend Robbie Robertson, one of the members of The Band, was on hand for the documentary's premiere with his wife, Janet Zuccarini. She looked stunning in a gorgeous white dress.

Photo: © George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

