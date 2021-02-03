All the times Amal Clooney stunned us with her impeccable style

﻿
1/29
1/29
Happy Birthday, Amal Clooney! The 43-year-old accomplished lawyer does important human rights work, and has been awarded for it repeatedly. And over the years, she's also dazzled us with her sense of style.

Amal, who is married to George Clooney, often mixes classic elements with some experimental flare, and always looks incredible in whatever she wears.

Click through to see some of our favourite looks Amal has worn through the years.

Photos: © Getty Images

2/29
Amal has won awards for defending the human rights of journalists, and is the British government's envoy for press freedom. She's helped free reporters around the world, including Egyptian-Canadian reporter Mohamed Fahmy, and Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.

Amal has spent much of her life around journalists – her mother is a reporter at al-Hayat newspaper, which operates throughout the Middle East.

Amal's experience in human rights law meant she was one of the speakers at the Global Conference on Press Freedom in London in 2019. For the event, she chose a white pantsuit with nude pumps and a black skinny belt.

Photo: © Leon Neal/Getty Images

3/29
Amal chose a flowing cream dress for her speech at the SAP Ariba Live conference from Barcelona, Spain in 2019. In her address, Amal spoke about using technology to solve major world issues, such as violence and war, and how it can be used to monitor and detect human rights abuses.

Photo: © Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images

4/29
Amal positively shimmered at the Catch-22 UK premiere at Vue Westfield in London in May 2019. She chose a metallic dress that featured a sequinned bodice and skirt that looked like it was made of scales. She paired with black heels and diamond earrings.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage

5/29
In May 2019, Amal dazzled in a turquoise crop top, beaded skirt, metallic heels and matching clutch while she accompanied George to the premiere of Catch-22 in Rome.

Photo: © Archivio Mondadori via Getty Images

6/29
Amal Clooney stepped out in a gorgeous fringe dress while at an OMEGA event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing in Orlando on May 9. The human rights lawyer was joined by husband George Clooney, who wore a Giorgio Armani tuxedo. Amal’s dress was also made by Armani, and she paired it with gold heels and a clutch.

Photo: © Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for OMEGA

7/29
Two days before, George was joined by Amal at the premiere of Catch 22, a new Hulu miniseries he stars in that is based on the Joseph Heller book of the same name. Amal dazzled in a green shoulder dress, while George looked his usual dapper self in a suit.

Photo: © Kevin Winter/Getty Images

8/29
Amal was spotted in New York on April 24, wearing a Zac Posen sheath dress, which she paired with a Zac Posen jacket, Givenchy sunglasses, Jimmy Choo Imogen pumps and a Michael Kors Bancroft tote.

Photo: © Robert Kamau/GC Images

9/29
For the second time in a week, Amal Clooney stunned in a gorgeous fashion piece that showed off her impeccable sense of style.

The accomplished human rights lawyer wore a one-piece Stella McCartney jumper while she and husband George Clooney were in Edinburgh on March 14. The couple received an award for their humanitarian work from the UK’s People’s Postcode Lottery Charity.

Amal paired the look with a black leather belt, leopard print clutch and navy blue Christian Louboutin pumps, InStyle reports. She accessorized with diamond W. Salamoon & Sons earrings.

Photo: © Neil Mockford/GC Images

10/29
Just two days before, Amal stepped out with George at Buckingham Palace, wearing a gorgeous white gown from Jean-Louis Scherrer by Stephane Rolland.

The dress, which had a cape, also had gold beading on its left arm. Amal accessorized with a leather clutch.

The couple were at Buckingham Palace for a dinner with Prince Charles in honour of The Prince’s Trust. They were joined by stars such as Benedict Cumberbatch.

Photo © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

11/29
Amal was one of the guests at Duchess Meghan’s baby shower in New York on Feb. 20. She sported a red silk Sergio Hudson jumpsuit, which she paired with Gianvito Rossi gold and PVC pumps, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Photo: © James Devaney/GC Images

12/29
On Dec. 8, 2018, Amal stepped out with George at the 2018 United Nations Correspondents Association Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. She wore a white and navy dress. The couple were also accompanied by George’s parents, Nick and Nina, at the event.

Photo: © James Devaney/GC Images

13/29
Amal looked stunning in this burgundy velvet gown she was spotted wearing while heading to the WAAAUB UK Chapter Gala Dinner in London.

Photo: © Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

14/29
Back in June 2018, Amal wowed with a pink Prada gown at the American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award event in Los Angeles. She was accompanied by George, who was given the lifetime achievement award.

Photo: © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

15/29
Who can forget Amal’s stunning look at Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding in May 2018? She looked breathtaking as the couple arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, wearing a stunning yellow Stella McCartney dress with a matching veiled hat.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

16/29
What a train! The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual gala is known for its unique and sometimes experimental styles, and Amal certainly didn’t disappoint at the 2018 event! She showed up to the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala in a very unique Richard Quinn piece that featured a metallic top and blue pants, with a train decked out in rose prints.

Photo: © Taylor Hill/Getty Images

17/29
The suit Amal is wearing here is fantastic, yes, but it’s the heels that absolutely make this outfit from April 2018 when she was spotted in New York. They’re so... two of a kind!

Photo: © Robert Kamau/GC Images

18/29
Amal wore this eye-catching yellow coat and boots that go up past her knees while heading out to dinner with George in April 2018.

Photo: © Gotham/GC Images

19/29
Just three months after welcoming twins Ella and Alexander with George, Amal was back at work, and was pictured at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in this stunning red suit.

Photo: © Robert Kamau/GC Images

20/29
Amal looked graceful in this Versace gown that came with an ombre design made out of feathers at the César Awards in Paris in February 2017.

Photo: © Marc Piasecki/WireImage

21/29
We can’t get over the creative contrasts between patterns and styles here! These gingham pants are great enough on their own, but they’re really lifted by the pink on this floral coat. Amal was spotted wearing this combination in New York in September 2016.

Photo: © James Devaney/GC Images

22/29
Amal also always manages to look fantastic in simple, classic style by adding an element that gives it an extra bit of flare, like this belt she included with this knee-length dress at the Women in the World reception in New York in September 2016.

Photo: © Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

23/29
While visiting Pope Francis at the Vatican with George in May 2016, Amal chose an all black ensemble that included a lace dress and a stylish hat.

Photo: © Franco Origlia/Getty Images

24/29
What a dreamy cream-coloured dress for Cannes! Amal wore this yellow chiffon gown at the annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2016 while walking the red carpet with George.

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

25/29
Talk about colour coordination! Amal stepped out for the premiere of George’s film Hail Caesar! in Hollywood in February 2016 while wearing this gorgeous dress that was adorned with red flower patterns.

Photo: © Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

26/29
Amal was seen wearing this aquamarine coat while attending a talk with Egyptian-Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy in October 2015 in London. Mohamed is an award-winning journalist who has worked for CNN, the BBC and Al Jazeera in North Africa. In 2013, Mohamed was arrested in Egypt and sentenced to seven years in prison. Amal represented him while he was imprisoned. In 2015, Mohamed was pardoned by the Egyptian government and left the country for Toronto.

Photo: © SAV/GC Images

27/29
From one Met Gala to another! This is the look Amal wore to the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala in New York.

Photo: © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

28/29
What a great colour combination! Amal showed off an interesting mix of orange and tan with this outfit in New York in 2015.

Photo: © Raymond Hall/GC Images

29/29
Those shoes! Those pants! That top! Amal has never been afraid to take risks with her looks, and she proved that with this outfit she wore in March 2015 in New York.

Photo: © Alo Ceballos/GC Images

