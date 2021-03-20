​Princess Diana’s top 15 spring style moments

Princess Diana
knew how to dress stylishly for every season, but the sophisticated royal truly outshone herself in the springtime.
The late People’s Princess embraced florals, pastels and jaunty hats in milder weather, putting a spring in everyone’s step with her zesty, fun, colourful aesthetic.
Whether she was frolicking with Prince William and Prince Harry on the lawns of Buckingham Palace or attending a garden engagement, the princess was always effortlessly fashion-forward even while braving the elements outdoors thanks to her impeccable spring wardrobe.
Spring trends may come and go, but Princess Diana’s iconic style continues to inspire royal watchers around the world.
As Canadians (finally!) welcome a new season, we look to Diana for some spring wardrobe inspiration. Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see Princess Diana's best spring ensembles.
Photos: © Getty Images