﻿
16 Photos | Fashion

​Princess Diana’s top 15 spring style moments

How the royal family united at Prince Philip's funeral - their most heartbreaking day this year
Princess Diana knew how to dress stylishly for every season, but the sophisticated royal truly outshone herself in the springtime.

The late People’s Princess embraced florals, pastels and jaunty hats in milder weather, putting a spring in everyone’s step with her zesty, fun, colourful aesthetic.

Whether she was frolicking with Prince William and Prince Harry on the lawns of Buckingham Palace or attending a garden engagement, the princess was always effortlessly fashion-forward even while braving the elements outdoors thanks to her impeccable spring wardrobe.

Spring trends may come and go, but Princess Diana’s iconic style continues to inspire royal watchers around the world.

As Canadians (finally!) welcome a new season, we look to Diana for some spring wardrobe inspiration. Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see Princess Diana's best spring ensembles.

Photos: © Getty Images

Diana, pictured here in 1969, had an impeccable spring wardrobe even as a youngster.

Photo: © Fox Photos/Getty Images

Wearing a white floral Donald Campbell dress paired with a pearl choker, Diana waved to fans as she embarked on her honeymoon in 1981.

Photo: © Kypros/Getty Images

A very pregnant Diana camouflaged her baby bump in a pale-pink, billowy dress paired with a white cardigan for an outdoor polo event in 1982.

Photo: © Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Stepping out for a charity concert, the princess was both flirty and elegant in a pale-blue, polka-dotted dress with ruffled detailing by Emanuel.

Photo: © Jayne Fincher

Hanging out with close pal Sarah Ferguson at the polo match in 1983, Diana paired her sheep-motif jumper (from London shop Warm And Wonderful) with a pair of oversized sunnies.

Photo: © Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

This look is so Kate! Clutching a bouquet of Easter flowers, Diana was pretty in a structured pink dress in 1985.

Photo: © David Levenson/Getty Images

During a visit to Japan in May 1986, Diana matched her orange kimono with a vibrant, wide-brimmed red hat.

Photo: © Georges DeKeerle/Getty Images

At Highgrove, Diana helped Prince William trot along on his pony while wearing a pair of floral pants, a pink button-down shirt and a cream-coloured sweater tied around her waist. (William, meanwhile, was adorable in a Mickey Mouse sweater!)

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

While on holiday in Majorca, Spain, the princess was trendy in a sunny yellow jumpsuit paired with a gold lamé belt.

Photo: © Georges DeKeerle/Getty Images

In a rare display of public affection, Diana kissed her husband Charles while wearing a polka-dotted black-and-white Victor Edelstein dress teamed with a single string of pearls.

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

Diana dressed down for a low-key outing in 1988 wearing a sweatshirt with the British Lung Foundation logo on it paired with a baseball cap. Somehow, the princess could make even this super-casual outfit look glamorous.

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales, wearing a pink Catherine Walker outfit with a matching handbag, was effortlessly chic at the Sultan's palace in Yogyakarta during a visit to Indonesia in 1989.

Photo: © Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

On a visit to Nigeria, Diana pulled out all the stops in a vibrant, multi-coloured floral gown paired with an electric-blue handbag and eyeliner to match.

Photo: © Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

For yet another polo day, Diana wore a pale-blue belted shirtdress with gold buttons, which she accessorized with aviator sunglasses.

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

Sporting a wide-brimmed hat and a matching buttercream-coloured suit, the elegant royal looked ready for spring in 1989.

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

