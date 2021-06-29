﻿
Princess Diana's best summer fashion

Not only did Princess Diana bundle up beautifully in the winter, but she also dressed to impress during the hotter months.

Whether she was frolicking with Prince William and Prince Harry on the lawns of Buckingham Palace in overalls or yachting on the Mediterranean Sea in a stylish one-piece, Diana was always effortlessly fashion-forward thanks to her breezy summer looks.

Some of her best summertime outfits have even inspired the Duchess of Cambridge, who is also famously fond of elegant skirts, floaty dresses and sunny hues (both princesses look particularly radiant in yellow!). One can only hope Princess Charlotte will take a cue from her late grandmother when she inevitably becomes a little trendsetter herself.

However, the variety of Diana’s warm-weather ensembles stands firmly apart from the rest of the royals – who else could rock a glamorous, plunging cocktail number one day and a pair of denim overalls the next?

“I like to be a free spirit,” she famously said. “Some don't like that, but that’s the way I am.”

And, indeed, the princess’s nonconformist streak was evident in her clothing. As only Diana could, she easily pulled off a summer wardrobe that was both sophisticated and down-to-earth.

Click through the gallery or keep reading (if you're on mobile) to see some of Diana’s sunniest ensembles.

Photos: © Getty Images

The future Princess of Wales showed off her summer style on holiday in 1971 sporting a wide-brimmed velvet hat.

Photo © Getty Images

The princess was effortlessly chic in a pair of floral-print pants for a visit to the polo club. She colour-coordinated with her patent red shoes, belt and matching cardigan.

Photo © Tim Graham/Getty Images

Diana was cute and casual in a pair of white overalls and a pinstriped button-down shirt while she relaxed in the garden at her Highgrove House home.

Photo © Tim Graham/Getty Images

The elegant royal kept cool in a blue-and-white outfit by Catherine Walker for a desert picnic in Saudi Arabia.

Photo © Getty Images

The princess wore a see-through suit designed by Jasper Conran during an official visit to Ottawa. She teamed the look with a matching lilac hat and a single string of pearls.

Photo © Tim Graham/Getty Images

Ever the practical princess, Diana wore overalls once more to watch a polo match with son Prince William. Photo © Getty Images
The Princess of Wales paid an official visit to Thailand in a two-piece Alastair Blair outfit – a white pencil skirt and checkered shirt. Photo © Getty Images
The stylish royal sported a leopard-print swimsuit, matching sarong and trendy Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses for a holiday in the Caribbean.

Photo © Tim Graham/Getty Images

Diana wore a pale-blue Jacques Azagury dress and matching slingback pumps to a summer performance of Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake in London.

Photo © Getty Images

Princess Diana opted for a simple black sheath dress and her signature pearl necklace.

Photo © Tim Graham/Getty Images

She wowed at the annual Serpentine Gallery summer party in a plunging, pale-blue dress by Catherine Walker.

Photo © Tim Graham/Getty Images

She was spotted aboard a yacht in St-Tropez wearing a purple-and-green swimsuit and matching sarong, which showed off her long, shapely legs.

Photo © Getty Images

Diana chose a champagne-coloured dress designed by Catherine Walker paired with gold Jimmy Choo heels for a summer party in New York.

Photo © Tim Graham/Getty Images

She dazzled during a hospital visit in a bright-orange belted dress.

Photo © Tim Graham/Getty Images

