Princess Diana's best summer fashion

Not only did Princess Diana
bundle up beautifully in the winter, but she also dressed to impress during the hotter months.
Whether she was frolicking with Prince William and Prince Harry on the lawns of Buckingham Palace in overalls or yachting on the Mediterranean Sea in a stylish one-piece, Diana was always effortlessly fashion-forward thanks to her breezy summer looks.
Some of her best summertime outfits have even inspired the Duchess of Cambridge, who is also famously fond of elegant skirts, floaty dresses and sunny hues (both princesses look particularly radiant in yellow!). One can only hope Princess Charlotte will take a cue from her late grandmother when she inevitably becomes a little trendsetter herself.
However, the variety of Diana’s warm-weather ensembles stands firmly apart from the rest of the royals – who else could rock a glamorous, plunging cocktail number one day and a pair of denim overalls the next?
“I like to be a free spirit,” she famously said. “Some don't like that, but that’s the way I am.”
And, indeed, the princess’s nonconformist streak was evident in her clothing. As only Diana could, she easily pulled off a summer wardrobe that was both sophisticated and down-to-earth.
Photos: © Getty Images