Zara just dropped its new Autumn/Winter shoe collection - and yes, we need every pair It's important to think ahead, right?

Is it a blessing or a curse that our favourite brands start releasing autumn collections whilst we're still trying to enjoy our summer wardrobes? We're undecided. On one hand, wishing the warmer months away would be a crime - on the other hand, Zara. The high street retailer has only gone and launched next season's shoe range, and it might just prove too tempting to resist. Even more dangerously, every pair is transitional, so there's really no excuse…

Flat slingback shoes, £25.99

Exhibit A. Wouldn't these red slip-on loafers take you seamlessly from summer to autumn? Wear with midi dresses, skirts or culottes now, and jeans as it gets cooler. And for £25.99, you can stop eyeing up that Gucci pair you've had on your wishlist for years (or at least try).

The below-the-knee style will still be the coolest way to wear leg-covering boots next season - and slouchy, seventies silhouettes look gorgeous with floaty midi dresses, too. This burgundy colour-way will only get more beautiful with each wear. Great for showery summer days, too.

High-heel boots, £119

Vinyl strappy sandals - made so popular by Kim Kardashian - also aren't going anywhere. These kitten-heel slingbacks with a transparent toe strap will make you feel like Cinderella without the discomfort of sticky sky-high stilettos - they're mega-flattering, too.

Sandals with vinyl strap detail, £39.99

These Chanel-style flats will be a best-seller, no doubt - that rounded-off square toe is near-identical to the real deal (minus the interlinking Cs, of course) and the slingback strap is suited to warmer weather, too. They also come in the classic camel and black, but we prefer this slightly subtler version. And they're £12.99!

Slingback shoes, £12.99

If you only buy one thing next season, make it a pair of cowboy boots. Seen on every runway from Fendi to Emporio Armani, we reckon they'll be this season's it-shoe - and can easily be worn with dresses or skirts, as well as simple jeans and tee combos. Plus, they make the perfect festival boot, in case you're still employing the transitional rule…

Embroidered leather cowboy ankle boots, £99.99