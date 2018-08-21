MTV Video Music Awards 2018: 10 looks we're all talking about Wait 'til you see what Madonna wore…

We do love a good red carpet moment – and the 2018 MTV VMAs, which took place on Monday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York, didn't disappoint. The star-studded event played host to a whole range of looks, from the super-glamourous to the daring to the downright bizarre. One of our favourite of the more simple looks was Kylie Jenner's pretty white double-breasted dress coat. The coat-as-dress look is a favourite of Duchesses Kate and Meghan, but of course Kylie gave her Tom Ford look a Kardashian glam-over thanks to a diamanté belt and short hemline. She teamed it with sparkly strappy sandals and wore her new platinum hair scarped back in a side-parted up 'do.

Obviously it's easy to pull most looks off when you’re a 6ft2 supermodel, but Karlie Kloss's super-glam Ellie Saab chainmail silver dress with front splits still gets full style points from us. The nipped-in waist and sweetheart neckline flattered her slim figure, and she accessorised with a maxing box clutch and strappy sandals.

She may be only 14 years old, but Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is swiftly becoming a style icon in the making. She showed her fashion credentials last night in this eye-catching look by Rosie Assoulin, consisting of high-waisted cropped trousers and an on-trend crop top with quirky ruffled shoulders.

Rita Ora, who won an award for Best Dance Video for her collaboration with Avicii, Lonely Together, went for a super-daring see-through dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. The floor-length frock was covered with black squiggles, and the singer added matching shapes to the corner of her eyes. Don't think we'll be copying this one for after-work drinks…

All hail the Queen – Madonna may have just turned 60 but she certainly hasn't lost the ability to gran people's attention, as this bizarre kaftan-headdress-necklace combination proves. She also hasn't lost the ability to spark controversy – her tribute to Aretha Franklin was criticised by some viewers as being "self-centred".

Another star to rock the all-sheer look was supermodel Winnie Harlow, who wore a Zuhair Muraddelicate embroidered lace number with a crossover front and silver detailing. We particularly love her statement sculptural silver ring and matching earrings.

Arina Grande went for a space-age look in this black metallic dress with a zig zag hemline and silver edging, which she teamed with glitzy over-the-knee boots. Very Barbarella!

Jennifer Lopez not only took home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award and the Best Collaboration award but she also performed a sizzling medley of some of her greatest hits, which involved multiple outfit changes. However, she saved her glammest look for the red carpet – a floor length silver asymmetric dress with dramatic front split. The designer? Versace, of course.

Singer Camila Cabello was one of the stars of the night, picking up the Best Artist award as well as Best Video for her song Havana. She also scored in the style stakes with this stunning blue and white dip-dyed ballgown by Oscar de la Renta.

Blake Lively swapped her usual glamorous gowns in favour of a fashion-forward twist on the current trouser suit trend. She chose an androgynous style featuring super-wide-legged trousers and a shirt buttoned up to her neck. Her ensemble came straight from the Ralph & Russo Couture catwalk.