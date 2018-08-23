Yes, Kim Kardashian's pink dress is incredible, but did you see her McDonald's-inspired handbag? Who said fast food isn't chic?

Kim Kardashian has been hitting the headlines with her eye-catching wardrobe lately. From THAT neon yellow dress she wore to 2 Chainz wedding in Miami, to her bubble-gum pink cut-out number she rocked to her little sister Kylie Jenner's birthday party, there is no missing the wife of Kanye West this month. On Tuesday, the brunette beauty attended a red carpet event in LA for auction house Christie's and we loved her pastel mini dress by Versace which hugged her famous curves with its latex material. But, we have to be honest, it was her handbag that really tuned our heads. Her crystal-covered mini tote was by one of her favourite accessory designers Judith Leiber Couture, and was shaped like a portion of chips. Yes, really. The pink 'carton' was covered in jewels and we particularly love the rainbow motif on the front. French fries never looked so stylish! Judith Leiber bags don’t come cheap – this bag is from a past season collection and is worth around £5000 – proving fast food isn’t just bad for your waistline, but bank balance too…

Kim stunned in Versace

The world's most famous reality star is obsessed with the brand – which is known for their cool and quirky arm candy. She has carried a selection of clutches by JL on numerous occasions in the past.

French fries by Judith Leiber

Last year, the 38-year-old teamed her gold Balmain dress with a giant, cell-phone style clutch, dripping in gold crystals, and for her wedding to Kris Humphries back in 2011, the handbag designer made a bespoke, three-tiered cake-style bag for the bride, studded in Kim's then wedding colour scheme of black and silver.

Loading the player...

Kylie Jenner gave fans an insight into her awe-inducing closet last week and trust us, it was the epitome of handbag goals.

MORE: Think the Kardashians started off the cycling shorts trend? It was actually Princess Diana

Amongst her Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags, was a crystallised lipstick clutch by Judith Leiber – a reference to her obsession with makeup. The lip kit mogul revealed she is saving it for her daughter Stormi to rock when she is older. Lucky!

READ: Kate Middleton unexpectedly matched with Kim Kardashian and we can't believe we missed it