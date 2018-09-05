Venice Film Festival: 10 of the best show-stopping dresses on the red carpet We're seriously swooning over these dresses...

As the Venice Film Festival draws to a close, we take a look at the best dresses to hit the red carpet. From Lady Gaga's pink couture gown to Irina Shayk's revealing gold number, there have been plenty of show-stopping looks. Ready? Scroll down to see our favourites...

Natalie Portman

Dazzling in gold, Natalie Portman rocked Gucci sequins to the premiere of Vox Lux during the Venice Film Festival. Styled by renowned stylist Kate Young, this is perhaps one of the most dramatic dresses we have ever seen the young star wear.

Raffey Cassidy

A new actress, and one to watch! This 16-year-old star rocked Oscar de la Renta to the 2018 Venice Film Festival premiere of Vox Lux. She looked gorgeous and called on Rebecca Corbin-Murray to help style her.

Lady Gaga

Ah, we'll never forget this stunning Valentino Couture gown. A dream in pink, Lady Gaga wowed the crowds as she arrived for the premiere of A Star Is Born, starring herself and Bradley Cooper. She was styled by go-to team of Tom Eerebout and sandra Amador.

Cate Blanchett

The beautiful Cate Blanchett dressed to impress in Armani Privé as she arrived for the premiere of

Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton walked the red carpet at the premiere of At Eternity's Gate in a show-stopper of a dress. Note: The matching boots and matching gloves. She doesn't do things by half, this one.

Naomi Watts

Oh how we love a sparkle or two! Naomi Watts absolutely killed it as she arrived on the red carpet during Venice Film Festival. Styled by Jeanann Williams, she looked super fresh and stylish wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Emma Stone

Louis Vuitton was the designer of choice for Emma Stone's ethereal gown for her appearance on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival,

Lottie Moss

Lottie Moss was pretty in pink at the opening ceremony, and the premiere of First Man, during the 75th Annual Venice Film Festival. Wearing Ermanno Scervino, Kate Moss's little sister certainly showed off her fashion prowess.

Dakota Johnson

Anastasia Steele has definitely rubbed off on Dakota Johnson as this red va-va-voom dress looks like it was pulled from Mrs Grey's wardrobe. Seriously gorgeous!

Irina Shayk

Perhaps she should have saved this gold number for the Oscars because she literally looks like the golden statue. Dressed in Versace, and joined by Donatella Versace, Irina Shayk seriously worked the red carpet.